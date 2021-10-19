Just In
Happy Valmiki Jayanti 2021: Wishes, Messages, Quotes, Images, Facebook And Whatsapp Status
Maharishi Valmiki is the author of the Ramayana. In this Hindu epic. Born as Agni Sharma, he is believed to have lived around 500 BC. He is also considered as the Adi Kavi, which means the first poet of the Sanskrit language. Devotees believe that Maharishi Valmiki had met Lord Rama during His exile. It is also believed that it was sage Valmiki who rescued Sita and provided her shelter when she was banished by Lord Rama from the kingdom of Ayodhya. And it that very ashram she gave birth to the twins, Lava and Kusha.
States where this festival is popular- Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Karnataka and Chennai. People, especially Hindu devotees take part in huge processions called Shobha Yatras on this day. The temples dedicated to this sage are decorated with lights and flowers, prayers are recited and free food is also shared by the devotees.
This year Valmiki Jayanti will be celebrated on 20 October. Every year the date of this event varies because it is decided based on the lunar calendar. The birth anniversary is celebrated when the full moon (Purnima) blooms of the month of Ashwin, either September or October. To capture the spirit of this day and to remember this great sage, we have curated inspiring and beautiful wishes, messages, quotes, images, Facebook and Whatsapp status which will prepare you for life.
- No one is born good or evil. It is our deeds that determine our greatness. Happy Valmiki Jayanti!
- "Overdoing anything leads to sorrow."- Maharishi Valmiki
- If one follows Dharma, their Karma will never go wrong. Shri Ram will guide and bless them always. Wishing you a very happy Valmiki Jayanti!
- "There is no deity powerful than time." - Maharishi Valmiki
- Even if you earn a lot of money, or have gathered a lot of knowledge, without love, life is not good. Happy Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti!
- "Once Rama gives his word, that is final and it is kept at any cost. There is no question of repetition of the same a second time."- Maharishi Valmiki
- Ramayan ke rachaita ko pranam, Sanskrit ke adi-kavi ko pranam, Valmiki Jayanti ki shubhkamnaye!
- "It is difficult for the children to repay the debt of what the mother and the father have done to bring them up." - Maharishi Valmiki
- On Pargat Diwas, let us seek the blessings of Maharishi Valmiki to find the purpose of our existence. Happy Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti!
- "To be happy always is something which is difficult to achieve. That is to say, happiness and sorrow alternate in one's life and there cannot be uninterrupted happiness alone." Happy Valmiki Jayanti!