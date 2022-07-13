Happy Sawan 2022 Wishes, Messages, Quotes, Images, Greetings, WhatsApp And Facebook Status Festivals oi-Pundreeka Valli

The month of Shravana is one of the holiest months and this month is called Shravana because the Purnima and Shravana Nakshatra coincide on this same day. Sawan month brings with it, infinite showers of rain and blessings in our lives.

Shiva Purana mentions that Shravan is the month in which your prayers for success in career, business, relationship, peace, wellbeing and longevity, receive an immediate response from Lord Shiva.

Unmarried women who pray to him this month, can find the partner of their choice. Any kind of marital disturbance can be settled with the worship of Lord Shiva in the Sawan month. Worshipping Bholenath in the Sawan month eradicates your pain and suffering. So pray to your heart's content and get your wishes fulfilled by Bholenath.

Astrologically speaking, certain remedial measures are advised for all those problems we may be experiencing. The mantras of Lord Shiva are most helpful in neutralizing the ill effects of planets in your horoscope.

All Mondays are dedicated to Lord Shiva this month. Other Mondays in other months do not hold importance. While Goddess Gauri is worshipped on Tuesdays, Fridays are reserved for Goddess Lakshmi. On all Saturdays, Saturn is worshipped for wealth gain and accordingly the Sawan Saturday is called Sampat Shanivara (wealth bestowing Saturday). We have curated some heartwarming SMS, Wishes, Messages, Quotes, Images, Greetings, WhatsApp, and Facebook statuses so that you can share them with your loved ones on this special day.

May the Panchakshari mantra of Lord Shiva infuse peace into your senses and being. Wishing you a very calm and happy Shravan this year!

Let the power of Lord Shiva's love move mountains for you, in response to your faith. A very happy Shravan to you.

Happy and peaceful Shravan to you! Let the holiness of Lord Shiva make your life more exciting and less mundane this year.

May you be blessed with the equanimity to tide over misfortunes and the power to gracefully accept good tidings. Many good wishes for your success in this month of Shravan.

Let your purest prayers reach the feet of the lord and elevate your fortunes this month of Sawan!

Wishing you the best of Sawan this year. May your intentions be as pure as the pristine white Bilva flowers that reach Lord's feet just in time.

May God's plans and your desires stay aligned always. Wishing you peace and joy during Shravan.

Learn to manage crisis just like Lord Neelkanta who led the venom up to his head and neck and did not let it trickle down to his heart. Wishing you success in all endeavours this Shravan.

Let the Sawan season enthuse you to give your best to mother nature, to the Lord and fellow co travellers in your life. Grow up to be the best version of yourself, this Sawan!

May Lord Shiva eliminate all your troubles and worries and bless you with health, happiness and success. Happy Sawan to you!

