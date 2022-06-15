Just In
- 4 hrs ago Delhi Man Dies Choking On Momos, AIMS Issues Advisory “Chew Well And Swallow”
- 4 hrs ago Warina Hussain Captures Everyone's Attention In A Mini Strapless Bodycon Dress [PICS]
- 5 hrs ago Authorities Step Up Measures To Deal With Spike In Covid-19 Cases In Delhi
- 6 hrs ago Cipla, DNDi Launch 4-In-1 Antiretroviral Treatment For Children With HIV
Don't Miss
- News Mullahs have pushed Indian Muslims into self-destructive violence
- Education HBSE 12th Toppers 2022 List: Check Haryana Board 12th Topper List, HBSE 12th Pass Percentage Details
- Technology Amazon Father's Day Quiz Answers: Win Rs. 5,000 Amazon Pay Balance
- Finance 90 Pc Of Biz Feel GST Made, Doing Business Easy: Deloitte Survey
- Movies Vir Das Tests Positive For COVID-19, Cancels Upcoming Shows After Waking Up With Symptoms
- Automobiles Doorstep Delivery Of CNG Begins In Mumbai: The Fuel Delivery Launches Mobile CNG Pumps
- Sports ICC Rankings: Joe Root is No 1 batsman, Kohli 10th; Ashwin, Bumrah get No 2 and No 3 slots among bowlers
- Travel Father's Day 2022 : Father-Daughter Trips To Plan Across India
Happy Onam 2022: Wishes, Greetings, SMS, Quotes, And Images To Share With Your Loved Ones
Onam (Annual Malayali Harvest Festival) is the officially declared festival of Kerala. Celebrated in a grand manner by Malayalis irrespective of caste and creed, this festival is a mark of a warm welcome to the original king of Kerala, the king Bali. Maha Bali's soul is believed to visit Kerala on every occasion of Onam, and he receives a spectacular welcome to the land, which he had ruled in the previous yuga (ancient period).
It is also a harvest time for certain crops, like tea and certain spice varieties. The festival of Onam is synonymous with an extravaganza of good, folk dance, boating adventures, and other interesting celebrations. The culture of Kerala is combined with the spirit of Onam and reflects the festive side of each day-to-day activity.
Kerala receives a maximum number of footfalls every year due to its vibrant cultures. Curious visitors, both local and international, throng this place just to take the breathtaking view of this place. We have gathered a few quotes and warm wishes to keep you occupied and interested.
Onam 2022: Wishes, Greetings, Quotes, And Images
1. Lord Vamana's boons uplifted King Bali from Paatal Lok. Let Vamana uplift your spirits and keep them afloat this year of Onam 2022!
2. Vamana grew to a gigantic size from his tiny form to conquer the three worlds. I wish you to grow in stature, wisdom, and in favour with the Lord, this Onam 2022.
3. Onam reminds us of the equanimity of King Bali in pain and pleasure. I pray you will be blessed with patience and win the challenges that life throws at you.
4. It requires resilience and composure to accept and not expect from life. Let the divine bless you to excel in this art. Happy Onam 2022!
5. Wishing that the Pookkalam flower exhilarates your senses, and may the dance of Kaikottikali awaken your slumbering spirits to acheive all great things this Onam 2022!
6. May the Vallamkali boat race bring out the 'never say die' spirit of competition in you and help you win the rat race by a huge margin. A very happy Onam 2022 to you!
7. Let God's own country give you a taste of its exuberance, and enthusiasm to live life to the fullest. Happy Onam 2022!
8. As the boats keep racing, to the background of drums and music in Vallamkali sport, I wish you sail through life, with equal zest and fervour this Onam 2022.
9. Let the festive spirit of Onam drive energy, hope, enthusiasm, and positivity into your life.
10. May Onam help you learn the art of living, for others as well as for yourself. Let Lord Vamana, help you reach your goal this Onam 2022.
Disclaimer: The information is based on assumptions and information available on the internet and the accuracy or reliability is not guaranteed. Boldsky does not confirm any inputs or information related to the article and our only purpose is to deliver information. Kindly consult the concerned expert before practising or implementing any information and assumption
Image sources: Wikimedia Commons
- festivalsFather’s Day 2022:- Date, History, Significance, And Celebrations
- horoscopeDaily Horoscope, 15 June 2022: Today's Horoscope Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
- festivalsSnana Yatra Of Lord Jagannath 2022: Date, Time, Puja Rituals, And Celebrations
- festivalsKanya Sankranti 2022: Date, Time, Puja Rituals, Food Items, History, And Significance
- festivalsRishi Panchami 2022:Date, Time, Puja Rituals, Legend, And Diet Restrictions
- horoscopeDaily Horoscope, 14 June 2022: Today's Horoscope Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
- festivalsVamana Jayanti 2022: Date, Time, Rituals. History, Significance, And Special Pujas
- horoscopeDaily Horoscope, 13 June 2022: Today's Horoscope Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
- festivalsHartalika Teej 2022: Date, Time, Puja Rituals, History, And Significance
- festivalsJanmashtami 2022: Date, Time, Puja Rituals, History, Significance, And Celebrations
- festivalsChampakulam Boat Race 2022: Date, Time, Celebrations, History And Significance
- horoscopeDaily Horoscope, 12 June 2022: Today's Horoscope Predictions For All Zodiac Signs