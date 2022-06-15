Happy Onam 2022: Wishes, Greetings, SMS, Quotes, And Images To Share With Your Loved Ones Festivals oi-Pundreeka Valli

Onam (Annual Malayali Harvest Festival) is the officially declared festival of Kerala. Celebrated in a grand manner by Malayalis irrespective of caste and creed, this festival is a mark of a warm welcome to the original king of Kerala, the king Bali. Maha Bali's soul is believed to visit Kerala on every occasion of Onam, and he receives a spectacular welcome to the land, which he had ruled in the previous yuga (ancient period).

It is also a harvest time for certain crops, like tea and certain spice varieties. The festival of Onam is synonymous with an extravaganza of good, folk dance, boating adventures, and other interesting celebrations. The culture of Kerala is combined with the spirit of Onam and reflects the festive side of each day-to-day activity.

Kerala receives a maximum number of footfalls every year due to its vibrant cultures. Curious visitors, both local and international, throng this place just to take the breathtaking view of this place. We have gathered a few quotes and warm wishes to keep you occupied and interested.

Onam 2022: Wishes, Greetings, Quotes, And Images

1. Lord Vamana's boons uplifted King Bali from Paatal Lok. Let Vamana uplift your spirits and keep them afloat this year of Onam 2022!

2. Vamana grew to a gigantic size from his tiny form to conquer the three worlds. I wish you to grow in stature, wisdom, and in favour with the Lord, this Onam 2022.

3. Onam reminds us of the equanimity of King Bali in pain and pleasure. I pray you will be blessed with patience and win the challenges that life throws at you.

4. It requires resilience and composure to accept and not expect from life. Let the divine bless you to excel in this art. Happy Onam 2022!

5. Wishing that the Pookkalam flower exhilarates your senses, and may the dance of Kaikottikali awaken your slumbering spirits to acheive all great things this Onam 2022!

6. May the Vallamkali boat race bring out the 'never say die' spirit of competition in you and help you win the rat race by a huge margin. A very happy Onam 2022 to you!

7. Let God's own country give you a taste of its exuberance, and enthusiasm to live life to the fullest. Happy Onam 2022!

8. As the boats keep racing, to the background of drums and music in Vallamkali sport, I wish you sail through life, with equal zest and fervour this Onam 2022.

9. Let the festive spirit of Onam drive energy, hope, enthusiasm, and positivity into your life.

10. May Onam help you learn the art of living, for others as well as for yourself. Let Lord Vamana, help you reach your goal this Onam 2022.

Image sources: Wikimedia Commons

Wednesday, June 15, 2022