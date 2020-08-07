Janmashtami 2020: Quotes, Wishes And Messages To Share On This Day Festivals oi-Prerna Aditi

Janmashtami is a popular festival celebrated by people belonging to the Hindu community. The festival marks the birth of Lord Krishna to his biological parents Devaki and Vasudev while they were kept in captivity by Kans, the King of Mathura and the brother of Devaki. Every year the festival is celebrated on the Ashtami Tithi of Krishna Paksha in the month of Bhadrapada. This year the festival will be observed on 11 and 12 August 2020.

The festival is also known as Krishnashtami, Shri Krishna Jayanti. People usually observe a fast on Janmashtami and worship the childhood form of Lord Krishna which is also known as Bal Gopal. However, the complete fast of Janmashtami comprises two days. Those who are not able to observe the fast for both days can break their fast on the next morning of Janmashtami.

To celebrate Janmashtami with extreme joy and harmony, we have brought some quotes for you. You can share these quotes with your loved ones and convey your wishes to them.

1. "Let's celebrate the birth of Lord Krishna with full fervour and enthusiasm. Happy Janmashtami."

2. "May Murli Manohar bestow his blessings and love upon you. I wish you a Happy Janmashtami."

3. "May the steps of Lord Krishna come to your house and burn the lamp of happiness and prosperity for you."

4. "Let's decorate Nandlala on this day and pray for blessing humanity with love, peace and happiness. Happy Janmashtami."

5. "This is a prayer to Nandlal that he bless my family and friends with good health and prosperity."

6. "The Natkhat Nandlal is a symbol of happiness and innocence and may he give you several reasons to smile."

7. "I wish you a Happy Janmashtami and pray for your well being to Lord Krishna."

8. "Let us celebrate the birth of Almighty Nandkishor on this Janmashtami and seek blessings from Him. Have a Happy Janmashtami."

9. "Let there be love, light and prosperity in your life with the blessings of Lord Krishna."

10. "Serving Lord Krishna is the ultimate perfection of all our activities. I hope this Janmashtami, you will be blessed by Lord Krishna."

11. "Trust his words, trust his deeds, trust his decisions, trust his visions and most importantly trust Lord Krishna. Have a great Janmashtami this year."

12. "On this Janmashtami, may the blessings of Balgopal bring happiness and prosperity in your life."

13. "Shri Krishna always blesses those who have empathy and love for others, especially those in need. This Janmashtami, please Lord Krishna by being kind and helpful towards others."

14. "This Janmashtami, I pray to Lord Krishna to bless you and your family with health, happiness, joy and peace."

15. "This Janmashtami, may Lord Krishna grant you luck, love, happiness, prosperity and success. I wish you a Happy Janmashtami."

Jai Shree Krishna