Happy Holika Dahan 2022: Chhoti Holi Wishes, Images, Quotes, Greetings, Whatsapp Status Festivals oi-Boldsky Desk

Holika Dahan is also known as Holika Deepak or Chhoti Holi and is celebrated during Pradosh Kaal during Purnimasi Tithi in the month of Phalguna, mentions the Hindu scriptures. It is on this day people light bonfire , which is called 'Holika' and when something is set on fire it is called 'Dahan'. Hence the name Holika Dahan. This day is celebrated a day before Holi and this year it falls on 17 March 2022.

The beautiful tradition is associated with the story of Bhakt Prahalad and demoness aunt Holika (Simhika), who was an accomplice of Hianyakashipu (Prahlad's father). Prahlad used to worship Lord Vishnu and therefore, Hianyakashipu wanted to avenge his son. Holika had the power to endure fire and therefore, he sat with Prahlad on a pyre to kill him. But, Holika perished and Prahalad emerged from the fire unharmed. Therefore, this day symbolizes that good always prevails over evil.

On this auspicious day, let us send these heartwarming Chhoti Diwali (Holika Dahan) messages, wishes, quotes, greetings to your loved ones and spread positivity and peace.

Holika Dahan (Chhoti Diwali) Wishes, Images, Quotes, Greetings, Whatsapp Status

On the auspicious occasion of Holika Dahan, may you are surrounded by all the positive elements of life and achieve your dreams.

Burn your grudges on this pious occasion of Holika Dahan and fill your heart with happiness, love and purity.

May this beautiful festival of Holika Dahan burns all the negativities from your life and bring positivity and better understanding of life for you and your family!

Holika Dahan ke pawan awsar par aapko aur aapke parivar ko dher saari shubh kamnayein.

May the fire of Holika Dahan add light and vibrant colours to your life and fill your heart with love and joy.

On the auspicious occasion of Holi, let us paint our lives with beautiful colours, happiness and joy. Happy Chhoti Diwali to you and your amily!

May Lord Narasimha shower you with the choicest of blessings on this pious occasion of Chhoti Holi. Happy Holika Dahanto you.

Wishing you good health, happiness, prosperity and success on the occasion of Chhoti Holi!

May the pious fire of Holika Dahan banish all the negative energy around us and fill it with love and peace. Happy Chhoti Holi everyone.

As Holika Dahan signifies victory of good over evil, may this Chhoti Holi bring all the happiness and love in your life.