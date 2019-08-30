Just In
Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Messages, Wishes And Quotes To Send To Your Near And Dear Ones
Ganesh Chaturthi, also known as Vinayaka Chaturthi, is one of the most celebrated festivals in India, especially in Maharashtra. This day is celebrated as the birthday of Lord Ganesh, who symbolizes prosperity, wisdom, and good fortune. This year, Ganesh Chaturthi falls on 31 August 2022.
People celebrate this day by bringing a Lord Ganesha idol to their homes or pandals. Families, friends, and relatives visit each other and the streets are packed with boisterous devotees and loud music.
Here are some messages, wishes, and quotes to send to your near and dear ones on Ganesh Chaturthi.
"May Lord Ganesha is there to put an end to your worries and bring along lots of happiness and smiles for you.... Warm wishes on Ganesh Chaturthi."
"May Lord Ganesh is always there to enlighten you with knowledge, to be your mentor, to be your guide and your protector.... Warm wishes on Ganesh Chaturthi to you."
"On the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, create beautiful memories of celebration, feast and festivities with your family and friends."
"Wishing a beautiful, colourful and cheerful Ganesh Chaturthi to everyone.... May this festive occasion bring along many more smiles and many more celebrations for you."
"Let us get ready to welcome Lord Ganesha into our lives with great celebrations and festivities to make this Ganesh Chaturthi the most beautiful one."
"Warm wishes on Ganesh Chaturthi to you my dear... May the festive colours of Ganesh Chaturthi brighten each and every day of your life."
"On the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, wishing you lots of prosperity and success, wishing you lots of happiness and smiles and memorable celebrations with your dear ones."
May Lord VighnaVinayaka,
Remove all your obstacles,
And visits you with luck!
A very Happy Ganesh Chaturthi!
May the God of Wisdom,
Grace you with peace and love,
And blessings be showered upon you,
From heaven up above!
Happy Ganesh Chaturthi to all!
May the God of fortune,
Remove the obstacles of your life,
Provide you with auspicious beginnings,
Inspire you with creativity,
And bless you with wisdom!
Happy Ganesh Chaturthi!
