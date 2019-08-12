Bakrid (Eid-ul-Adha) 2019: WhatsApp Messages, Greetings And Quotes To Send Your Close Ones Festivals oi-Neha Ghosh

Bakrid (Eid-ul-Adha) is celebrated on Monday, 12 August this year and the date is decided with the sighting of the moon. Bakrid, also called Qurbani, is one of the holiest festivals celebrated worldwide among the Muslims in remembrance of the sacrifice of Prophet Ibrahim and his devotion and true faith in Allah.

It is believed that Prophet Ibrahim was once asked to sacrifice the one thing which was dear to him, so he decided to sacrifice his son to prove his love and faith. Seeing this, God decided to send his angel to replace his son with a goat.

On this day, Muslims slaughter a goat, sheep, or a lamb to honour the sacrifice of Ibrahim. It is then divided among relatives, neighbours, and friends. One portion is also given to the needy and the poor and the remaining portion is enjoyed by the family.

Sweets are also exchanged among relatives and they greet each other by saying 'Eid Mubarak'. Here are some messages, greetings and quotes to send to your family members, friends and relatives.

Eid Mubarak Messages

Eid means

E - Embrace with open heart

I - Inspire with impressive attitude

D - Distribute pleasure to all

Eid Mubarak!

Wishing that Allah accepts your good deeds and sacrifices, alleviates your sufferings, and forgives your transgressions. Eid Mubarak!

As Allah waters his creation,

May he also sprinkle his wondrous blessings over you and your beloved ones.

Eid Mubarak!

A special prayer for you,

May Allah's blessings and divine be with you.

Eid Mubarak!

My wish for you on this Eid: May peace and joy embrace your life and stay on this blessed day and Always! Ameen. Bakri Eid Mubarak!

Eid Mubarak Quotes

Allah and His angels send blessings on the Prophet: O you who believe! Send you blessings on him, and salute him with all respect. - The Holy Quran 33:56

Remember your Lord morning and evening, deep in your heart with humility and with fear; and also in a low voice; do not be of those who are heedless. - The Holy Quran 7:205

And He has made me blessed wherever I am" -The Holy Quran. Eid-ul-Adha Mubarak!

This Quran guides to the best path, and brings good news to the believers who lead a righteous life, that they have deserved a great recompense. - The Holy Quran, 17:9

Show forgiveness, speak for justice and avoid the ignorant. - The Holy Quran 7:199

He knows what is within the heavens and earth and knows what you conceal and what you declare. And Allah is knowing of that within the breasts. - The Holy Quran. Eid-ul-Adha Mubarak!

Neither the flesh nor the blood (of the sacrificed animal) reaches Allah;It is your piety that reaches Him - The Holy Quran. Eid-ul-Adha Mubarak!