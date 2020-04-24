Just In
- 32 min ago KGF Actor Yash Aka Rocky Bhai Diet And Workout Plan
- 1 hr ago Disease-Causing Parasites Can Hitch A Ride On Plastics And Potentially Spread Through The Sea, New Research
- 3 hrs ago Why Ravana Used To Sleep Alone: Interesting Facts about The Powerful Lanka King's Sleeping Habits
- 4 hrs ago Diabetic-Friendly Recipes For Ramadan: How To Prepare Banana-Pecan Oatmeal Cups
Don't Miss
- News Survive the heatwave with these tips for a cooler you and a cooler everyone
- Sports IPL 2022, RR vs MI: Live Streaming, Date, Time, Squads, TV Channel Info
- Movies Acharya Full Movie Leaked Online For Free Download
- Finance Musk Sells $4B, In Tesla Shares, Presumably For Twitter Deal
- Education RBI Assistant Main Admit Card 2022 Released, Here’s How To Download Call Letter On opportunities.rbi.org.in
- Technology For Just Rs. 1,000 More You Can Get 150W Fast Charging Technology
- Automobiles Toyota Crosses 2 Million Sales Milestone In India
- Travel Hill Stations In South India That Are Good To Visit This Summer
Akshaya Tritiya 2022: Quotes And Wishes To Share With Your Loved Ones
Akshaya Tritiya is one of the auspicious festivals celebrated among the Hindus. This is the day when Goddess Lakshmi is worshipped among the devotees.
The day is considered to be quite auspicious and important for Hindus and therefore, they purchase vehicles, jewellery, houses and many other valuable assets. This year the festival will be observed on 03 May 2022.
Also read: Akshaya Tritiya 2020: Here's The Muhurta, Rituals And Significance Of The Festival
1. 'May this Akshaya Tritiya bring the hope of happy times for you and your family!'
2. 'Wishing you and your family a truly blessed Akshaya Tritiya filled with joy and prosperity.'
3. 'Akshaya means one that never diminishes. May this day bring you good luck and success which never diminishes.'
4. 'May you witness tremendous luck and good fortune. Happy Akshaya Tritiya.'
5. 'Good Health, loads of wealth and prosperity in abundance, I am wishing you all the three things to you this Akshaya Tritiya.'
6. 'May Lord bless you on this auspicious day of Akshaya Tritiya, and may it be a new beginning of greater prosperity, success and happiness.'
7. 'I pray to the Almighty for your success and prosperity with new beginnings. I wish you a Happy Akshaya Tritiya.'
8. 'May Lord Vishnu bless you with wealth and prosperity on the occasion of Akshaya Tritiya. May this Akshaya Tritiya, light up for you.'
9. 'Wishing you not just a day but a lifetime of eternal fortune and prosperity.Happy Akshaya Tritiya!'
10. 'Let's celebrate the day of success and good luck, never diminishing fortune and fun and here's wishing you a Happy Akshay Tritiya.'
- festivalsAkshaya Tritiya 2022: After 50 Years, Unique Planet Combinations On This Day - Know All About It
- festivalsAkshay Tritiya 2022: Ten Reasons Why We Celebrate
- zodiac signsAkshaya Tritiya Remedies 2022: Astrological Measures Based On Your Zodiac Sign
- festivalsAkshaya Tritiya 2022: Date, Time To Buy Gold, Significance, Mantra and Arti
- faith mysticismAkshaya Tritiya 2021: Things To Donate As Per Your Zodiac Sign
- festivalsAkshaya Tritiya 2021: Mantras And Shlokas To Chant On Akshaya Tritiya
- festivalsAkshaya Tritiya 2021: Things That You Can Donate On This Day
- wellnessHealth And Beauty Benefits Of Gold You May Not Know!
- festivalsAkshaya Tritiya 2020: Here’s The Muhurta, Rituals And Significance Of The Festival
- zodiac signsAkshay Tritiya Advice For All Zodiac Signs
- anecdotesInteresting Stories About Lord Parashuram
- festivalsNever Do These Things On Akshaya Tritiya