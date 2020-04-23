Akshaya Tritiya 2020: Here’s The Muhurta, Rituals And Significance Of The Festival Festivals oi-Prerna Aditi

Akshaya Tritiya also known as Akha Teej is celebrated every year on the Tritiya of Shukla Paksha of Vaishakh month. This year the festival falls on 26 April 2020. This day holds great significance in the lives of Hindus and Jains. Since people consider Akshaya Tritiya to be an auspicious day, they prefer starting their important works on this day. Due to this, many people start their business, buy homes, vehicles, jewellery and other assets on this day. Many couples also get married on this day. So now let us know more details about Akshaya Tritiya.

Muhurta For Akshaya Tritiya

Tritiya Tithi will begin at 11:15 am on 25 April 2020 and will end at 01:22 pm on 26 April 2020. The Muhurta for Akshaya Tritiya will be from 05:45 am to 12:19 pm. People can perform puja during this muhurta.

This year's Muhurta for Akshaya Tritiya is going to be quite auspicious as various Yog and Nakshatras will be inclined in a way to bring more and more fortune to the people.

The Yogs will be Shankh, Parvat, Ruchak, Neechbhang, Amala and Shash. The Nakshatra will be Rohini which will bring great fortune to people in terms of long life, prosperity, peace and success.

Rituals For Akshaya Tritiya

Since this year we are in a lockdown due to coronavirus, one can definitely perform the puja in their homes. The Goddess of wealth, prosperity and fortune is worshipped on this day. The ritual is as below:

Get up early in the morning and freshen up.

Clean your puja room or the place where you will be worshipping the deity.

Take a bath and wear new or clean clothes.

Give a holy bath to the idol of Goddess Lakshmi with raw milk. After this, wrap the idol in a red cloth.

Offer kumkum, flowers and Kesar (saffron) to the deity.

Sprinkle Gangajal (holy water of river Ganges) on the deity and worship her.

Significance Of Akshaya Tritiya

Akshaya Tritiya is considered to be an auspicious day for investing money and buying property.

People prefer buying gold and other precious jewels on this day. The day is considered to bring fortune and success.

On this day, Goddess Lakshmi, the Goddess of wealth and prosperity is worshiped.