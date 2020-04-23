ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

VIDEOS

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    akshayatritiya

    Akshaya Tritiya 2020: Here’s The Muhurta, Rituals And Significance Of The Festival

    By

    Akshaya Tritiya also known as Akha Teej is celebrated every year on the Tritiya of Shukla Paksha of Vaishakh month. This year the festival falls on 26 April 2020. This day holds great significance in the lives of Hindus and Jains. Since people consider Akshaya Tritiya to be an auspicious day, they prefer starting their important works on this day. Due to this, many people start their business, buy homes, vehicles, jewellery and other assets on this day. Many couples also get married on this day. So now let us know more details about Akshaya Tritiya.

    Muhurta For Akshaya Tritiya

    Tritiya Tithi will begin at 11:15 am on 25 April 2020 and will end at 01:22 pm on 26 April 2020. The Muhurta for Akshaya Tritiya will be from 05:45 am to 12:19 pm. People can perform puja during this muhurta.

    This year's Muhurta for Akshaya Tritiya is going to be quite auspicious as various Yog and Nakshatras will be inclined in a way to bring more and more fortune to the people.

    The Yogs will be Shankh, Parvat, Ruchak, Neechbhang, Amala and Shash. The Nakshatra will be Rohini which will bring great fortune to people in terms of long life, prosperity, peace and success.

    Rituals For Akshaya Tritiya

    Since this year we are in a lockdown due to coronavirus, one can definitely perform the puja in their homes. The Goddess of wealth, prosperity and fortune is worshipped on this day. The ritual is as below:

    • Get up early in the morning and freshen up.
    • Clean your puja room or the place where you will be worshipping the deity.
    • Take a bath and wear new or clean clothes.
    • Give a holy bath to the idol of Goddess Lakshmi with raw milk. After this, wrap the idol in a red cloth.
    • Offer kumkum, flowers and Kesar (saffron) to the deity.
    • Sprinkle Gangajal (holy water of river Ganges) on the deity and worship her.

    Significance Of Akshaya Tritiya

    • Akshaya Tritiya is considered to be an auspicious day for investing money and buying property.
    • People prefer buying gold and other precious jewels on this day. The day is considered to bring fortune and success.
    • On this day, Goddess Lakshmi, the Goddess of wealth and prosperity is worshiped.

    More AKSHAYA TRITIYA News

    Story first published: Thursday, April 23, 2020, 17:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 23, 2020
     
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue