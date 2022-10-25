Hanuman Chalisa: Dos And Don’ts To Follow During Recitation Festivals oi-Pundreeka Valli

A powerful composition, whose thrilling rendition, inspires one to look beyond our limitations, into the world beyond, was actually penned in Awadhi language, by none other than Shri Tulsi Das.

He was the same person who wrote Ramcharitmanas. Comprising of 40 chaupayis or couplets, this stotra that was born during difficult circumstances which had befallen Tulsidas actually is the same stotra that uplifts the worshipper from any peril that he may be in. Believed to be an avatar of Maharshi Valmiki, by scores of worshippers, Sant Tulsidas' Chalisa is something that shakes you out of worldly obligations and also at the same time, bestows any wish that is asked for.

It is a mass favourite from time immemorial that responds to the distress of any worshipper who recites it. Read it, after completing morning rituals, during Brahma Muhurat (4 am-7 am, preferably before sunrise). Otherwise, you are also allowed to read it at night. Saints and the well-versed, recommend chanting this stotra about one lakh times to achieve a grip or mastery over this. You can choose the auspicious numbers such as 11, 21, or 7 to recite every day in order to complete this target within the stipulated period. But since it has a total of 40 verses, the best thing to do would be to do seven recitations every day. Offering Jasmine oil (Chameli) with sindoor to lord hanuman prior to the chant invokes the blessings of Chalisa in a powerful way. Women can also read Chalisa as Saint Tulsidas himself says "Jo Yeh Pade Hanuman Chalisa hoye sidhi gorisa." This means that anyone (be it a woman or man)who reads this will reap its benefits.

Hanuman Chalisa is not half as tongue-twisting as the Vedic hymns and are easy to pronounce by even common men. It has easy-to-understand expressions of devotion and is even easier for recitations. All in all, there are twelve different chalisas addressed to the twelve deities other than Hanuman.

However, there are certain restrictions associated with the chanting of this stotra. One has to strictly follow these to get complete benefits of the recitation.

1. Nonvegetarian food should not be consumed on the day of recitation. Actually, it is best avoided altogether. If you can't manage this, the best alternative would be to avoid non vegetarian food on Tuesdays and Saturdays as these are the days allotted for Hanuman. Similarly, avoid alcohol on Tuesday and Saturday. People engaged in a serious sadhana should not consume tamasic food and meat.

2. It should not be read while watching TV or cinema or while speaking on the phone. Women must not recite during their menstrual cycles. All the verses should be pronounced clearly and properly as it is given in the book. You should know how exactly the words are pronounced and recite them accurately. Avoid skipping a word or two between verses. Finally, do not chant it silently as it would totally neutralize the effect of recitation. Lord Hanuman is believed to be fond of music and hence blesses your recitation if you can sing it aloud. Do not bother about the musical quality of your singing, all that the Lord wants is to hear you sing it, aloud.

3. Don't be in direct contact with the ground while you are seated. Spread a mat or aasana and then sit on it, before you begin your recitation. Direct contact with the ground, will nullify the effects of your recitation.

4. While you are reciting, you must be directly facing the Lord's idol for better focus and concentration.

5. Stay away from any adulterous or unethical practices. Do not be dishonest or cheat on your spouse or anyone, for that matter.

6. Never associate yourself with wicked people or people of mean reputation.

7. Bowing down to Lord Hanuman after reciting the stotra is not advisable if you are a woman. Lord Hanuman always looked up to women as motherly figures and he would not like his mothers to bow down to him.

8. Do not change his clothes, if you have covered his idol with clothes. as he is a celibate God.

9. As Tuesday is considered to be the best day to worship Hanuman, it is highly advisable that you begin your 21-day mandala recitation on a Tuesday. Reciting Chalisa and worshipping Lord Hanuman on Tuesdays is believed to uplift you from all difficult situations in life.

10. Saturday is also a good day for Lord Hanuman's worship. It boosts confidence in yourself and helps you face your challenges head-on and win them hands down. It also mitigates the Shani effects (misfortune, distress, depression, and failure) in your chart.

11. If you are insisting on knowing the correct chanting ritual that can be customized for your needs, consult an astrologer and trust his guidance.

12. People generally do a saptaha (7 days) or a 21-day mandala, to complete the stipulated number of recitations for the fulfilment of specific desires. Do not discontinue the recitation until the saptaha or the mandal is completed.

13. Do not be in a hurry while reciting the stotra. Do not begin the recitation when you are in no mood for it. The effects of the stotra recital depends on how precisely and clearly it is recited and pronounced. more precise and clear your chanting is, the more effective your prayer will be.

14. The idol of Hanuman whose stotra you recite, should be displaying the Abhaya Mudra. You can also purchase such an idol from Amazon.

15. Wear fresh and clean clothes before beginning to chant Chalisa. The pandits opine that the very remembrance of Lord Hanuman is equally to having a holy dip in the sacred rivers. But that is for those who have gone far in the sadhana path and not the novices who are just initiated into the path.

16. On the night of Hanuman Jayanti, one should not sleep on the cot. Night time, just before you sleep, you must meditate on the trio, that is Hanuman, Rama and Seetha. After bathing the next day, take a Sankalp with Ganga Jal in your folded hands after which place the idol of the Lord in the east direction. Worship him with all ritualistic observances. Then just keep chanting for a while. This exercise will certainly realise all your wishes and dreams.

17. Those facing problems from the planetary effects of Shani during the Dhaiyya or Sadesati, have to worship Hanuman to get rid of the effects as Planet Shani, as per an agreement with Lord Hanuman, does not harm the devotees of Hanuman.

18. Recite Hanuman Chalisa and Sunderkand: Reciting Hanuman Chalisa and Sundarkand on Hanuman Jayanti alongside some ritualistic observances, does immense good to the devotee.

19. Chola, fragrant oil and vermillion should be offered to the Lord. Ramcharit manas should be recited continuously, along with Sundarkand, chalisa, Bajrang baan, and Hanuman bahuk stotra.

20. It should be a continuous recital from the start to the finish. Do not start from the middle of the stotra or towards the end of it. It pleases Lord Hanuman.

21. Stopping the recitation once you have started it, be it for any reason, invokes the wrath of Lord Hanuman.

22. Read it at least once a day, till you have resolved all the problems bogging you in life.

23. While worshipping Lord Hanuman on Saturday recite Chalisa, sprinkle sesame seeds on your head, visit a temple of Lord Hanuman, and offer sesame, sugar and pigeon peas for 11 weeks continuously. You will find a way out of any problem by doing this.

24. Light a Diya with gingelly oil daily or at least every Saturday to procure blessings from Lord Hanuman.

25. For chronic sickness and unsurmountable problems including psychological disturbances, and irrecoverable loans, Lord Hanuman is the go-to Deity. He is regarded as the achiever of the impossible as he crossed the mighty ocean with one leap and initiated the process of the rescue of Sita. He played a huge and successful role in finding and rescuing Sita.

26. It is found that Lord Hanuman is the Jagruta Daiva (awakened god) of Kalyug, so he is most powerful and merciful for his worshippers who get all their wishes fulfilled by just worshipping him.

Disclaimer: The information is based on assumptions and information available on the internet and the accuracy or reliability is not guaranteed. Boldsky does not confirm any inputs or information related to the article and our only purpose is to deliver information. Kindly consult the concerned expert before practising or implementing any information and assumption.

Image sources: Wikimedia Commons

GET THE BEST BOLDSKY STORIES! Allow Notifications

Story first published: Tuesday, October 25, 2022, 15:10 [IST]