Guru Purnima 2020: Here’s The Date, Muhurta And Significance Of This Day Festivals oi-Prerna Aditi

In Hindu Mythology, the Purnima (full moon) in the month of Ashada is observed as the Guru Purnima. It is a day dedicated to teachers and mentors. This festival is also observed by Buddhists and Jains across the world. Guru Purnima is considered to be one of the most auspicious festivals in Hinduism. This year the festival falls on 5 July 2020. Today we are going to tell you more about this festival. Scroll down the article to read more.

Muhurta For Guru Purnima

The Purnima tithi will begin at 11:33 am on 4 July 2020 whereas the Tithi will end at 10:13 am on 5 July 2020. People can perform the rituals during this muhurta.

Significance Of Guru Purnima

● The festival is observed to commemorate the birth anniversary of Ved Vyasa, a great sage and the author of the Mahabharata. He was also a key figure in Mahabharata.

● He has also written the 18 Hindu Puranas and edited the four Vedas.

● The reason why people celebrate the birth anniversary of Ved Vyasa as the Guru Purnima is that the sage was a great teacher. A number of students came to study in his Gurukul and learn from him.

● People on this day, pay tribute to their teachers and mentors for providing them knowledge and guidance.

● Buddhists believe that Lord Buddha gave his first-ever preaching on this auspicious day. Lord Buddha was a prince and He renounced his kingdom to walk on the path of spirituality and attain enlightenment.

● Devotees of Lord Buddha, therefore, celebrate this festival to worship Lord Buddha and take a cue from his teachings.

● Devotees of Lord Shiva believe that He taught about Yoga and other important life lessons to Saptarishi on this day Ashada Purnima.