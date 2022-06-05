Guru Purnima 2022: Date, Time, History And Significance Festivals oi-Pundreeka Valli

In one of the most popular dohas of Kabir Das, he says, 'Guru Gobind dou khade, kake lagoon paye, balihari Guru aapne, Govind diyo milay'" This means, 'If God and Teacher stand together before you, whose feet will you touch first? The Guru showed us the way to meet God; if it was not for the teacher; I would have never met God. So, touch his feet first.'

The word 'Guru' originates from 'Gu' (Ignorance)and 'Ru', (destroyer) in Sanskrit. Therefore, the term means destroyer of ignorance. According to ancient Hindu scriptures, Guru Poornima is the day when the first yogi of the Earth, Lord Shiva came to be known as Adi guru. He imparted the best of his knowledge to Saptarshis (seven primordial sages). Hence, he came to be known as Jagadguru (Guru for the entire world). There is a belief that From Lord Shiva, all sources of knowledge, wisdom, and Vedas originate. Let us scroll through the article to know about Guru Purnima festival in detail.

Guru Purnima 2022: Date and Time

The date for the Guru Purnima festival, as per the Panchang, falls on the full moon day in the month of Aashaadha. According to the Gregorian calendar, it usually occurs in the month of June or July. This year Guru Purnima 2022 will be observed on Wednesday 13 July 2022. The Sun will rise on 13 July 2022 at 05:53 am and the Sun sets on 13 July 2022 at 07:11 pm. 12:07 am. Purnima tithi begins on 13 July 2022 at 04:01 am. Purnima Tithi Ends on 14 July 2022 at 12:07 am.

Guru Purnima 2022: History And Significance

According to the Hindu scriptures, amongst the rishis, it was Maharshi Veda Vyasa, who compartmentalized the Vedas into four portions. Mahabharata is treated as the fifth Veda. It is widely believed that the Guru Purnima prayers to Veda Vyas will surely reach him. Hindus revere their gurus as they are considered close alternatives to God. This day is also referred to as Vyasa Purnima. It is believed that gurus' blessings can remove mental blockages and advance your learning. Mantropadesha (teaching of the mantra) is best done on this propitious day.

In Buddhist texts, it is mentioned that on this day, Gautam Budhha delivered his first sermon to his first five disciples. With the onset of the rainy season, from the day of Guru Poornima, the Buddhist monks enter the meditative state and pursue varieties of ascetic practices. According to Jainism, Lord Mahavira became the 'Guru' to his first disciple Gautam Swami on this day.

"Acharya Devo bhava" is a famous saying that speaks eloquently for the respectable position that a guru holds in our lives. Mother, father, guru (teacher), and then God, are meant to be our teachers for life, in that order. There is another age-old belief that a guru can save you from God's wrath, but the entire celestial force together cannot do anything if the guru gets angry with you. He is the only one to take you from falsehood to truth, from darkness to light, from mortal death to immortality.

Guru Purnima 2022: Puja Rituals and Worship Method

On this day, it is best to wake up in the early hours of dawn and have a holy bath. Wear a clean and fresh set of clothes and then begin the puja. Offer flowers and a fragrant flower garland to the photo of Vyasa Maharshi and then to your guru. Offer him a garland, clothes, fruits, and finally Dakshina and await his blessings. Some devotees chant guru mantras or Vishnu sahasranama at least 108 times this day, as it emits auspicious vibrations. As a last step, in the puja, you must meditate and perform mangal Aarti. The entire day is spent singing devotional verses, hymns, and mantras. Guru Gieta is the famous holy text that was written by Sage Vyasa as an ode to the guru.

Guru Paduka Puja or the worship of guru's sandals is performed with special pujas and mantras. It is an ingrained habit for many devotees to fast during certain festivities, and Guru Purnima is no exception. In case they cannot adhere to the fast, they surely follow a strict saltless, grain less, vegetarian, light diet barring only fruits and yogurt. The temples distribute Prasada and Charnamrita, containing fresh fruits and sweetened curd. Most households strictly follow vegetarian diet with a menu consisting of Khichdi, Poori, and Halwa.

The strict four-month observance of Chaturmasya vrata starts on this day. In Nepal schools, students offer delicacies, flowers, and hats to their teachers.

