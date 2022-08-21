Gowri Habba 2022: Gowri Bagina Items, How to Prepare and How to Give Festivals oi-Pundreeka Valli

Mora is a bamboo tray woven from bamboo strips modified to suit household purposes. Mora is used while cleaning grains and Bagina is what you offer to the goddess and guests. Also, Bagina is first offered to Goddess after which it is exchanged amongst womenfolk between near and dear relatives.

Mora signifies prosperity and peace. Therefore, women in ancient times treated moras as symbols of Goddess Lakshmi. Women who exchanged these baginas prayed for prosperity for each other. On the festival day, after puja, Bagina is first offered to Goddess Gauri. It is also offered by the bride during Gowri puja on the day of marriage and is considered very auspicious. Morada bagina is one of the most important preparations for the festival of Gauri that falls on Tuesday, 30 August 2022.. Read on.

Gowri Habba 2022: History Of Gowri Bagina/Morada Bagina

Mora is an important tool without which much work cannot be accomplished in the kitchen. This is the tale of yesteryears. Nowadays, modern gadgets and techniques have replaced the grandma's conventions and the tools have still remained as a significant memory and an indispensable part of the festival proceedings.

Earlier, mora was used to separate the grains from the chaff and women used to spend a good amount of their available time cleaning the husks and chaff to ensure good quality of food grains. Bamboo moras were used because they were not only eco-friendly but also light on the purse and hands, as well as user-friendly. Today we see painted and decorated moras which are also used as wall decorations.

Mora is highly sought after during the times of festivals like Varamahalakshmi, Gowri festivals and even during marriages. It is the major means of bread and butter for the Medar community who subsist on this, Medar community is chiefly involved in the business of creating moras in different patterns, designs, as well as ladders, shades and several such artistic pieces.

Gowri Habba 2022: Contents Of Gowri Bagina/Morada Bagina

Bagina ideally should have rice and four types of pulses, five puja articles and five cosmetic items, including jaggery. The 16 items on the Bagina indicates the presence of Goddess Gowri in 16 different forms of Shodasha Lakshmis. Bagina is exchanged mothers and daughters in most cases. Exchanging the bagina is a sign of welcoming inexhaustible prosperity to the household. And also, it acts as a blessing that effectively extends the marital happiness, confers a long-lived marital life and peace.

Normally, nine types of pulses and cereals which add flavour to our daily staple, are used to fill the mora. Each dhanya comes under a particular planetary influence and this ensures a good planetary support to the fortunes and life of the householder.

The bagina either contains 5 items or 16 items representing elements of nature and Shodasha lakshmis which come to be known as Yaso Lakshmi, Vidya Lakshmi, Dhairya Lakshmi, Dhana Lakshmi, Santana Lakshmi, Dhanya Lakshmi, Gaja Lakshmi, Veera Lakshmi, Samrajya Lakshmi, Moksha Lakshmi, Sowmya Lakshmi, Siddha Lakshmi, Sri Lakshmi, Sowbhagya Lakshmi, Prasanna Lakshmi & Jaya Lakshmi. Baginas should be either two or five in number. If it is your first Gauri celebration after marriage, it would be best to prepare 16 Baginas to distribute amongst the suvasinis/suhaagans.

The bagina contains:

1. Two Moras which comprise a set

2. One Plantain leaf

3. Rice

4. Toor Dal/ Split red gram

5. Urad dal/ split black gram

6. Channa dal/ Bengal gram

7. Moong dal/ green gram

8. Wheat/ rava/ semolina

9. Jaggery

(Quantity enough for one day's cooking)

1. Glass bangles - 1 dozen

2. Bale bichchole - 1 pair

3. Harishina/turmeric - 1 piece

4. Kumkum/vermilion

5. Mirror - 1 piece

6. Comb - 1 piece

7. Kajal - 1 piece

8. Blouse piece - 1 piece

9. Turmeric pods- 16 pieces

(These items are given to a woman who decorates the Swarna Gowri.)

1. Fruits - Five pieces including coconut

2. Beetle nuts- 16 pieces

3. Beetle leaves - 16 pieces

(The puja items)

1. Dakshina

2. (Gift for the special one)

Gowri Habba 2022: Sobalakki Offerings To Goddess Gauri On The Day Of Visarjan

Firstly, worship Goddess Gauri with turmeric and kumkum, do the aarti and offer Sobalakki to Gowri.

1. Arishina kumkuma patna (Kumkum)

2. Rice - of any measurement

3. Arishinada kone (Turmeric) 1 to 2 pieces

4. Bellada achchu (Jaggery mould sweet) - 1 piece

5. Blouse piece - 1

6. Bale bichchole (Black small bangles with two black beads tied to it)- 1 pair

7. Coconut- 1 piece

8. ViLedale Adake (Beetel Leaf and Areca nut) - 2 pieces each

9. Banana - 2 pieces

Gowri Habba 2022: Exchanging The Gowri Bagina

Firstly, mora is washed with water after which it is dried and decorated with Rangoli lines drawn with turmeric diagonally both inside and outside of the mora and Kumkum on those areas where the lines meet. The next step in the process would be to tie a turmeric pod to the mora which is used to close the other mora from upwards. Place tamboolam ingredients along with fruits on the bagina.

Once the vrata concludes and Bagina is offered to the Goddess, it is the turn of the suvasinis or married women to receive the Bagina. They are made to sit on a wooden chowki after which turmeric paste is applied to her cheeks, forehands and foot. Then turmeric, Kumkum, Sindhoor, flowers and the phala Tamboola are arranged on the Bagina in that order. Now this process visualises Goddess Gauri entering the house to receive Bagina in the form of Suvasini. Both ladies should hold the Bagina with edge of their pallu. The pallu wrapped around the Bagina represents the motherhood in every woman. In Kannada language it is called Muthaide Bagina.

As days passed, gradually the customs and preferences were modified to suit the convenience of modern life. These days, plastic and steel moras have replaced bamboo moras. Finally offer the Dakshina in the form of either saree/silver or gold jewellery or gifts.

