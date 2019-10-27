Govardhan Puja 2021: Know The Meaning, Muhurat, Puja Vidhi And Significance Of The Festival Festivals oi-Prerna Aditi

Every year the fourth day of the Diwali festival i.e., the next day after Deepawali, is celebrated as Govardhan Puja. On this day people worship Lord Krishna and Lord Govardhan. This year the festival will be celebrated on 05 November 2021. Sometimes there can be a day gap between Deepawali and Govardhan Puja according to the Vikram Samvat, Hindu Mythological Calendar. The festival is widely celebrated in Northern states of India like Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab and also in Bihar.

Govardhan Puja 2021: Date, Time and Puja Muhurat

Govardhan Puja is mostly celebrated during the afternoon and evening. This year the festival falls on Friday, 5 November.

Govardhan Puja Pratahkala Muhurat - 06:36 AM to 08:47 AM

Duration - 02 Hours 11 Mins

Dyuta Krida on Friday, November 5, 2021

Govardhan Puja Sayankala Muhurat - 03:22 PM to 05:33 PM

Duration - 02 Hours 11 Mins

Pratipada Tithi Begins - 02:44 AM on Nov 05, 2021

Pratipada Tithi Ends - 11:14 PM on Nov 05, 2021

Hence, the devotees can worship and offer prayers to Lord Govardhan and Kirshna during this auspicious time. You must be wondering about the legends and significance associated with the festival. Therefore, scroll down to know more about the festival.

Govardhan Puja 2021: Why Is It Celebrated?

The festival is celebrated to express gratitude to the Govardhan Parvat (Mountain) for saving the lives of people living in Gokul (a town in Uttar Pradesh) from heavy rains.

It is being said that people of Gokul believed it is Lord Indra, the God of Rains due to whom the town receives rains. Therefore, they used to pray Lord Indra. But, it was Lord Krishna who thought that people of Gokul should realise the importance of Govardhan or Annakut Parvat, as it provides food, shelter and protects the town from drastic condition.

So Lord Krishna explained the importance of the mountain to the people and told them that it is the mountain which is nurturing the lives of people. Thus, people started worshipping Govardhan Parvat as well.

This made Lord Indra angry and he decided to punish the people through non-stop heavy rainfall. He thought this way he will also be able to defeat Lord Krishna. Therefore, people had to face heavy rainfall and struggled to keep themselves safe. Seeing this, Lord Krishna lifted the Govardhan Parvat on the little finger of his right hand and this made everyone seek shelter and protection under the Govardhan Parvat.

After this day, people started referring Lord Krishna as Girdhari (the one who lifts mountain) and Govardhandhari, the one who lifted Govardhan Parvat. Also, people started celebrating the day as Govardhan Puja.

Govardhan Puja 2021: Puja Vidhi

First of all, prepare bhog by preparing fifty-six delicious food items. Make sure the bhog must not contain any items made of up onion and garlic.

Clean a small portion of ground in your home and make a small hillock using cow dung.

Put some flowers around and over the cow dung hillock to decorate it.

Sprinkle some Gangajal and rice over it.

Bath the idols of Lord Krishna with milk and pour a small amount on the hillock that you made.



Now make swastika (holy sign) using roli, turmeric powder and milk. Also, apply sandalwood paste over the sign and hillock.

Do the Tilak on the forehead of Lord Krishna's idol using sandalwood paste and roli.

Offer bhog to Lord Krishna and put a Kalash (pot) filled with water.

Offer prayers to Lord Krishna and Govardhan by going round and round around the hillock.

After performing aarti and seek blessings from God.

Govardhan Puja 2021: Significance

People celebrate this festival with great harmony. They dance and sing throughout the day and offer prayers to Lord Krishna and Govardhan.

Lots of delicious food items are prepared and people share the same with their family and loved ones.

People give baths to their cattle and apply ghee on the horns of their cattle. They also decorate their cattle with colourful garlands, saffron and tie bells around their neck. They then offer chhapan bhog (56 food item prepared for Lord Krishna) to their cattle and express their gratitude towards their cattle.