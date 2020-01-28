Ganesha Jayanti 2022: Here's The Date, Muhurat And Puja Vidhi Festivals oi-Prerna Aditi

Lord Ganesha is one of the most important deities for those who practice Hinduism. He is said to be the youngest son of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. People worship Lord Ganesha before beginning any work as he said to be the one who destroys all the obstacles. People all over India, especially in Maharashtra will be celebrating Ganesha Jayanti on 04 February 2022. So now let us see the timings and significance of this day.

Date And Muhurat

Every year people celebrate Ganesha Jayanti, the birth anniversary of Lord Ganesha on the fourth day of Magha, a month according to the Hindu calendar. It is also known as Shukla Chaturthi, meaning the fourth day of the waxing moon. This year the festival is being celebrated on 4 February 2022.

Madhyahna Ganesha Puja Muhurat - 11:30 to 13:41 and the duration - 02 Hours 11 Mins. The time to avoid Moon sighting - 09:23 to 21:23 and the duration - 12 Hours 00 Mins. The Chaturthi Tithi begins at 04:38 am on Feb 03, 2022, and Chaturthi Tithi Ends at 03:47 am on Feb 04, 2022.

Story Of Lord Ganesha's Birth

It is said that once Goddess Parvati went to take bath but then she realised there was no one to guard her place while she is bathing. In order to make sure nobody enters her place while she is bathing, she created a human figure idol with some turmeric and sandalwood paste. Once the figure was complete, she put life into it. Thus, Lord Ganesha was born.

Ganesha Jayanti Puja Vidhi

In order to observe this auspicious festival, people wake up early in the morning, following which they perform their daily routine and take a bath.

After taking a bath one should prepare a small idol Lord Ganesha using turmeric, sindoor (vermilion) and Ganga Jal.

Once the idol is made, it should be wrapped with a new and clean cloth. After this, you can decorate the idol with yellow and white flowers.

Now you should place the idol on a clean wooden plank or on the floor.

Apply Tilak on the idol and offer flowers and Modak (Lord Ganesha's favourite sweet). Also, apply Tilak on Goddess Parvati and Lord Shiva.

Light a Diya and recite the mantras of Lord Ganesha.

After this, perform aarti while chanting the mantras and aarti.

Once the Puja is completed, tie Moli (sacred thread) on your family and loved ones' wrists. Now distribute the prasad among them and also give the same to the poor.

We wish you a Happy Ganesha Jayanti. May Lord Ganesha bless you and your loved ones.