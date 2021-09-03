Ganesh Chaturthi 2021: Date, Shubh Muhurat, Rituals, History and Significance Festivals oi-Boldsky Desk

To mark the birth anniversary of Lord Ganesha, every year Ganesh Chaturthi is celebrated. God of wisdom, prosperity and good fortune, and devotees believed that Ganesha was born during the Shukla Paksha of Bhadrapada month.

This year the festival will be celebrated from 10 September - 21 September, as per the Gregorian calendar. Ganesh Chaturthi is also known as Ganesh Chauth and Vinayaka Chaturthi. On the last day, which is called Anant Chaturdashi, devotees immerse idol of Lord Ganesha in water body after a grand street procession.

Ganesh Chaturthi 2021: Time And Puja Muhurat

Every year in the month of Bhadrapada, the Chaturthi tithi of Shukla Paksha is observed as the Ganesh Chaturthi. It is believed that this is the day when Goddess Parvati made a clay idol and later instilled life into it. Since this year the date falls from 10-21 September.

Madhyahna Ganesha Puja Muhurat - 11:03 AM to 01:33 PM (Duration - 02 Hours 30 Mins)

Ganesha Visarjan on Sunday, September 19, 2021

Time to avoid Moon sighting - 09:12 AM to 08:53 PM (Duration - 11 Hours 41 Mins)

Chaturthi Tithi Begins - 12:18 AM on Sep 10, 2021

Chaturthi Tithi Ends - 09:57 PM on Sep 10, 2021

Ganesh Chaturthi 2021: Ganpati Sthapana

Devotees believe that Lord Ganesha was born during the day of Madhyahna Kala, means afternoon. According to the Hindu time-keeping, the time duration from sunrise to sunset is divided into five equal parts and these parts are known as Pratahkala, Sangava, Madhyahna, Aparahna and Sayankal. Therefore, as per Vedic astrology, Madhyahna is considered the appropriate time for Ganesh Puja. It is during this time of the day, people perform Ganesh Puja and do the necessary rituals to please the Elephant God. This puja is called Shodashopachara Ganapati Puja. The Madhyahna Ganesha Puja Muhurat will be from 11:03 AM to 01:33 PM on 10 September during which the Ganesha idol sthapna takes place.

Ganesh Chaturthi 2021: Prohibited Moon Sighting

Devotees believe that on the auspicious day of Ganesh Chaturthi, one shouldn't look at the moon, as it creates Mithya Dosham or Mithya Kalank, which means false accusation of stealing something. Legend has it that, Lord Krishna was falsely accused for stealing precious jewel called Syamantaka. Sage Narada understood the situation and told Lord Krishna that this happened because he has sighted the moon on the day of Bhadrapada Shukla Chaturthi and that is the reason he has been cursed with Mithya Dosha. Further, he informed, Lord Krishna that Lord Ganesha has also cursed God Chandra that if anyone sees the moon on the Shukla Chaturthi during Bhadrapada month, that person will be cursed with Mithya Dosha and he/she will be dishonoured and tainted in the society. On the advice of sage, Lord Krishna decided to abstain from seeing the moon, and observed Ganesha Chaturthi fasting to get rid of Mithya Dosha.

According to a website, Drikpanchang.com, the sighting of the moon needs to be prohibited for two consecutive days while the Ganesh Chaturthi is celebrated. If my mistake someone looks at the moon, they can chant this mantra to get rid of the curse by Lord Ganesha.

Simhah Prasenamavadhitsimho Jambavata Hatah।

Sukumaraka Marodistava Hyesha Syamantakah॥

Friday, September 3, 2021