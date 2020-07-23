Vinayaka Chaturthi 2020: Muhurat, Rituals and Significance Of This Day Festivals oi-Prerna Aditi

Vinayaka Chaturthi is a day dedicated to Lord Ganesha, the God of Wisdom and Fortune. This year the date falls on 24 July 2020. Devotees of Lord Ganesha worship on this day to seek his blessings and get rid of all sorts of problems in their lives. Today we are going to tell you more about this day in detail.

Muhurat For Vinayaka Chaturthi

The festival is celebrated on the Chaturthi in Shukla Paksha of the Ashada month. This year the date falls on 24 July 2020. The muhurat of chaturthi will begin at 10:17 am on 24 July 2020. The puja muhurat will begin at 11:01 am and will end at 06:47 pm on the same date.

Rituals

It is believed that Lord Ganesha was born during the afternoon. Therefore, the deity is worshipped during the afternoon on this date.

Devotees should wake up early in the morning and bathe after freshening up.

Wear clean clothes and then take the resolution to observe the fast.

The puja is performed in the afternoon and after that one can perform the puja only in the evening.

Worship the deity by first lighting a Diya, then giving a holy bath to Lord Ganesha. After this, put on new clothes on the idol and apply a tilak of vermillion on the idol.

Offer Durva (twitchgrass) to idol along with the offerings that you have prepared for Lord Ganesha.

Now perform aarti of the deity and offer prayers.

After you have worshipped the deity, make sure you offer jal to Lord Ganesha in the evening.

After this, you need to offer jal to the moon and offer prayers to Lord Ganesha and Moon.

Now you can do the Paran and break your fast.

Significance

According to the Hindu calendar, chaturthi comes twice in every month.

The Chaturthi tithi in the Shukla Paksha after the Amavsya Tithi is known as the Vinayak Chaturdashi.

However, the Vinayaka Chaturthi in the month of Bhadrapada is considered to be the most important. This is because Lord Ganesha was born in this month.

In Hindu mythology, Lord Ganesha is considered to be quite important. People worship Lord Ganesha before initiating any important and auspicious work.

It is believed that worshipping Lord Ganesha before beginning any work can bring good fortune to that person.