Follow These Kojagiri Purnima Remedies For Better Luck and Prosperity

Sharad Purnima is the most opportune day for worshipping Goddess Lakshmi as she descends down on the earth on the night of Kojagiri day to bless her worshippers. She dons eight forms or avatars, namely, Dhanalakshmi, Dhanyalakshmi, Raj Lakshmi, Vaibhav Lakshmi, Aishwarya Lakshmi, Santana Lakshmi, Kamala Lakshmi and Vijay Lakshmi. All she needs is a sincere heart full of earnest prayers to fulfil the wish of her devotees.

Puja done on this day ensures financial prosperity and stability, improves popularity, removes debt and poverty, rids of the malefic effect of Venus, Jupiter and Moon and protects from any unforeseen incidents. Anna and vastra daan conducted on this day, accrue untold beneficial results to the worshipper.

On the day of Sharad Purnima, certain rituals must be borne in mind, to be followed as per restrictions. After the morning cleansing rituals, prepare your puja mandir by spreading a yellow or red cloth on the chowki, upon which, later, you install the idols of Lord Vishnu and Goddess Lakshmi. Light a ghee Diya in front of the statue, sprinkle Ganga Jal on it and apply Tilak. Carry out the puja and offer prasad with white or yellow flowers and sweets. Roses are the best options to offer on this day.

Kojagiri Purnima 2022: Date And Time

Sharad Purnima is on Sunday, 09 October 2022

Moon rises on Sharad Purnima day at 05:51 pm

Purnima Tithi Begins on 09 October 2022 at 03:41 am

Purnima Tithi ends on 10 October 2022 at 02:24 am

Let us explore the benefits of remedies done on this day to achieve the intended results.

Remedy To The Inauspicious Moon In The Chart

As per astrology, the Moon controls all the operations of the mind. Psychological disturbances, insomnia, indecision, and stress, would be the result of having a poorly placed moon. On Sharad or Kojagiri Purnima, observing the following measures rids the inauspicious effects of the moon on your natal chart. A weak moon causes physical problems like bladder diseases, diabetes, diarrhea, irritability, fluctuating moods, anger outbursts, eye diseases, and jaundice. fatigue, asthma or lung diseases.

To lend strength to your Moon, you must mix ghee and kheer made from cow's milk and keep it open under the sky. It should not be placed in a bowl of clay. Consume this as prasad on the second day. Gaze at the moon on this Poornima for some time to get rid of any mental problem or depression that may be there. Kheer is kept exposed to the light of the moon on the night of this festival. This kheer does have therapeutic qualities.

Sharad Purnima 2022: Mantras To Chant

Chant the following mantras for better relief from the ill effects of a malefic moon.

Om Chan Chandramasyai Namah

Dadhishankhatusharabham Ksirodarnav Sambhavam. Namami Shashinam Soma Shambhormukut Bhushanam.

Om Shram Shram Shron Sah: Namah to the moon.

Om Clean Somay Namah.

Om Bhurbhuva: Self: Amritangay Vidmahe Kalarupaya Dhimahi Tanno Somo Prachodayat.

On the day of Sharad Purnima, your luck will augment if you try remedies with Alum.

Alum, being white in colour attracts Moon and it is said that nectar drips from the sky on the Kojagiri night. You can also keep the alum open under the sky at night and place the same alum piece in some corner of your room for positive vibrations to flood into your house. Sprinkling the alum water in all the corners of rooms will ensure happiness and prosperity.

Add alum to a bucketful of water and keep it in the open at night. Have a bath the next morning with this bucket of water. Mix paan in it as diseases are believed to reduce due to this.

Placing alum powder near the drains can wipe out negative energy from the place. The shortage of money is never felt if you fold in some alum pieces into your white handkerchief and keep it in your purse on Kojagiri Purnima day. The moon symbolizes mother and if her health is your main concern, you can rotate an alum seven times in front of her eyes, The ill health would be warded off. Mopping the house with the alum water, in the morning pleases Goddess Lakshmi who will bless you with opulence and happiness. Inside the room of a sick person, keep a bowlful of alum and a bowl of salt. Positive energy remains strong and the patient heals quickly. Offer alum water to the peepal tree on this Poornima so as to deflect the evil energies.

Sharad Purnima is the most significant of all Poornima as, on this day, Goddess Lakshmi descends to the earth at night. Hence devotees perform pujas and await her blessings on this night. Worship the full moon during midnight with the mantra "ॐ सोम सोमाय नमः" "oṃ soma somāya namaḥ".

Sharad Purnima 2022: Remedies To Follow

For Getting Rid Of Debts

To get rid of debts, take a bowl of unboiled milk and ghee diya to a peepal tree. First, light the diya and then pour the milk on the tree while doing the pradakshina with a prayer that your debts should be cleared soon.

Fill the rice kheer made in cow's milk in small utensils. Now keep them covered with a sieve in the light of the moon. After this, after waking up at Brahma Muhurta, after the aarti of Ganapati, chant Lord Vishnu Sahasranama, recite Sri Sukta, glorify Lord Krishna, recite Sri Krishna Madhurashtakam and recite Kanakdhara Stotra.

To Overcome Shortage Of Money

Offer puja on the Kojagiri Purnima night to Goddess Lakshmi and offer her 5 cowries. Wrap the cowries in a red cloth and place them inside your vault. Monetary crisis and shortage will be resolved due to this.

For Profit In Job And Business

On the day of Kojagiri, light a four-faced lamp in front of Lord Hanuman and Goddess Lakshmi and you can look forward, by doing this, promotion in job and prosperity in business.

To Gain Prosperity

Light a lamp near the Tulsi plant after worshipping her in the evening. It increases your prosperity manifold.

Sharad Purnima 2022: Things To Offer To The Goddess

Preparing Bhog By offering white coloured sweets to Goddess Mahalakhsmi, both Lord Vishnu and Goddess Mahalakshmi would shower their blessings on you.

Offering Kheer

Worshiping Lakshmi on this night gives freedom from debt. Offer Kheer to Goddess Mahalakshmi on the Kojagiri night, recite Sri sukta, Kanakadhara stotra, Vishnu Sahasranama and Madhurashtakam of Lord Krishna. Debt would clear soon.

Also, on the day of Sharad Purnima, offer Jal Singhara, curd, butter, batasa and bean to Goddess Lakshmi. By doing this, the grace of Maa Lakshmi will be be constant.

Blowing White Conch

White conch shells are very dear to Goddess Lakshmi and so tie five white conchs in a red cloth, worship her and keep this bag of shells in your almirah where you keep your money and valuables.

Offer paan to Goddess Lakshmi during puja and then consume it as bhog or prasad. Offer betel nut to Goddess and distribute this amongst all family members to ensure prosperity. It is believed that the white conch shells produced by churning the sea are very dear to Lakshmi.

Goddess Lakshmi is utmost pleased with worshippers of Tulsi. Keep a diya lamp next to Tulsi plant and donate them to a needy married woman. By doing this, your husband will enjoy long life and Goddess Lakshmi's grace will be on your home.

Doing Tulsi Puja

On the day of the Kojagiri Purnima, place a ghee lamp near Tulsi and offer it to a needy married woman the next day so that your husband will be assured of good luck and longevity.

Lighting Ghee Lamp

To procure wealth, light a four faced ghee lamp at night to Goddess Mahalakshmi. Offer rose flower garlands, white milk burfi, and perfume to her. Do not forget to recite Kanakadhara Stotra.

Disclaimer: The information is based on assumptions and information available on the internet and the accuracy or reliability is not guaranteed. Boldsky does not confirm any inputs or information related to the article and our only purpose is to deliver information. Kindly consult the concerned expert before practising or implementing any information and assumption.

