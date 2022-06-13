Father's Day 2022: What Kind Of Gifts Do Fathers Of Each Zodiac Sign Love

Aries: 21 March - 19 April Aries people are very fiery and are attracted to heat. Further, they love to try new things in life. So if your father is an Arien and you wish to give him something this father's day, then an ache-reducing, relaxation-inducing tool to him, it will not only make them happy and provide them with a home spa experience. Or you can also gift him with a range of self-care products that help him look even more handsome than he was before. But of course, a selfie with him after the process is an additional brownie point for you!

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May The Taurian fathers are more independent when compared to other zodiac signs. Further, they appreciate self-sufficiency and believe in social responsibility. Thus, you can gift them with a zero waste and package-free lunch kit then they will appreciate and love you for understanding their nature. Also, Taurians are literature lovers. So you can gift them with a literary book, and they will be happy to get the same.

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June Geminis are generally known to be sporty and love to play exciting games. Further, this can affect their muscles. But if you gift your father with roll-on oils for muscle that doesn't come with an over menthol scent, he will forever be indebted to you. Apart from these, Geminis are wine lovers, and gifting them a wine set can make them happy and joyous.

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July Cancerians are all about family and togetherness. A portable woven picnic/beach blanket is the best gift you can give them. Further, if the blanket is homemade by a family company, the Cancerian father will be happy.

Furthermore, you can also gift your father with an alcoholic drink, an aperitif consumed before a meal. Moreover, suppose it is a hand-crafted drink with different flavours like ginger yuzu, citrus flower, etc. In that case, your father will be the happiest person.

Leo: 23 July - 22 August Leo's fathers are super cool and prefer designer yet traditional accessories. If you gift them with prestige designer sandals in classic Gucci red and green colours, they will be the happiest people. They also love to cheer for their favourite team by wearing the team's jersey. Thus, with a jersey of their favourite game, you will find them becoming that fan of the team who loves showing off their love towards the team.

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September Virgo's love food and they are 100% foody. So even if you give them a barbecue with a New York strip and skirt steak, he will be the most joyful person. Further, Virgos also love to have cool and safe phone accessories like a unique yet shock-resistant phone case. Moreover, Virgo's fathers prefer anything from food to gadget accessories.

Libra: 23 September - 22 October Since work from home has become the most sought-after working environment. Most Libra dads prefer to wear homely yet work-friendly attire that includes slippers. So if you gift them with lightweight slippers and look-alike shoes, it will be a perfect go with their dress. The coffee club six-month kit is also another gift you can give your father, who likes to have a talk over coffee with his friends.

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November The scorpion father is known for their resourcefulness. Hence, they would prefer to have a bi-weekly box of 14 types of produce with a serving for two or four as their gift. Further, they will also love a 360-degree spinner suitcase as a gift as they love to travel and what is better than a sturdy and spacious suitcase.

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December Sagittarians, in general, are known as intellectuals who prefer to spend more time on computer screens. Further, lightweight blue light filtering glasses will be their perfect gift to help them with their vision. A nice wallet that your father can whip out while paying for the dinner is another best gift you can give them.

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January Capricorn fathers tend to be more worried, stressed, or tense about things in their life. So a brand new updated bean bag with high density will be the smart choice. Further, the Capricorn fathers are fitness freaks, and a post-exercise vibrator will help them get aches and neck tension.

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February Aquarians are known to be more creative thinkers. So a powder-coated table on wheels will be the perfect gift for him to store his work-related items in the office, studio, or garage. Furthermore, Aquarians love to have a good sleep at night. Thus, a customised bed pillow is also an ideal gift for your father.