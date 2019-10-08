Happy Dussehra 2019: Vijayadashami Messages To Send To Your Friends And Family Festivals oi-Neha Ghosh

On 8 October 2019, Dussehra or Vijayadashami is celebrated all over India. Dussehra comes from two Sanskrit words, 'Dush' means evil and 'Hara' means destroying.

Although Dussehra celebrates the victory of good over evil, the stories behind the festival are different in different parts of India. In North India, the festival celebrates the victory of Lord Ram over Ravana, and therefore, effigies of Ravana are burnt on this day.

In the Eastern parts of India, the killing of Mahishasura by Goddess Durga is celebrated and in South India, Dussehra is celebrated to mark the victory of Goddess Chamundeshwari over the demon Mahishasura.

Celebrate Dussehra or Vijayadashami by sending these messages to your friends and family.

May all your worries also disappear with the burning of Ravana effigies. Happy Dussehra! May your troubles burst away like the fireworks and your happiness multiply this Dussehra. Have a happy one!

May Goddess Durga bless you with good health, wealth and prosperity on the auspicious occasion of Dashami. Happy Dussehra.

It's time to celebrate the victory of the good over the evil. Let's continue with the same spirit. Happy Dussehra 2019!

May Lord Rama keep lighting your path of success and may you achieve victory in every phase of life. Jay Shree Ram! Happy Dussehra 2019!

Spread happiness and joy by conquering negativity within and outside of you. A very Happy Dussehra to you and your family.

On the auspicious occasion of Vijaya Dashami, eliminate Kama - (Lust), Krodha -(Anger), Moha - (Fascination), Lobha - (Greed), Mada - (Delusion), Matsarya (Hatred/ Envy), Swartha - (Self-serving), Anyaya - (Unfairness), Amanavata - (Inhumaneness) and Ahankara - (Ego)

This Dussehra, kill the demon that seeks refuge in you to outgrow yourself as a better human being. Here's wishing one and all a very Happy Vijaya Dashami.

A time for celebration,

A time for victory of good over bad,

A time when the world sees the example of the power of good.

Happy Dussehra 2019!

May God shower his choicest wishes over you and remove all evil obstacles in life. Happy Dussehra!

Sending my best wishes to you and your family on the auspicious occasion of Dussehra. May you always follow the path of Dharma like Lord Rama! Happy Dussehra, stay blessed.

