Durga Visarjan 2021: Date, Rituals, Significance And Celebrations

When translated in the English language, the term 'Durga Visarjan' means 'immersion of Goddess Durga'. Every year Durga Puja is celebrated to invoke the Goddess and seek her blessings. Devotees perform rigorous fasting and rituals which are followed by huge feasts.

According to the Hindu Calendar, Durga Puja is celebrated in the month of Ashwin and is mostly celebrated in the states of West Bengal, Assam, Odisha and in some parts of Maharashtra and Bihar.

This religious festivity will continue for 9 days and therefore, it is also known as Navratri (07 October - 15 October) in northern and western India. The tenth day is known as Vijayadashami or Dussehra and this year Durga Visarjan will be done on the same date too, i.e, 15 October 2021.

It is believed that Goddess Durga comes around this time and takes away all the evils, problems and obstacles along with her and free the world, empower everyone will virtues and power to do the right thing. The visarjan is carried mostly in the evenings along with huge religious processions. The idols are then taken in a long procession with the huge retinue to the water bodies or river banks where they are to be immersed or submerged as the culmination of the festival.

Devotees believe that on this day, Goddess Durga goes back to Mount Kailash which is her spiritual abode. Some also break their fast on this day.

Durga Visarjan 2021: Celebrations

People worship Goddess Durga on the last day of the Visarjan and on this day Sindoor Khela is performed where married women put vermillion on each others forehead and perform Durga Aarti. Women pray on this day for the longevity of their husbands' life and the happiness of their families. They also put vermillion on Goddess Durga's forehead and also offer her sweets as a parting tribute. This tradition is also known as Thakur Boron. Traditional songs are sung and dance performances are organised on this day. Dhunuchi dance is performed on drums by the dhakis (drum players).

Dhunuchi dance takes place which means in a pot of clay, incense, camphor and coconut husk is added and it brims with smoke. The dancer dances carrying it in hand and traditional dance is performed by both women and men. Devotees bid adieu to Goddess Durga with a promise of worshipping Her next year and shout a slogan 'Asche bachor abar habey'.

Story first published: Thursday, October 14, 2021, 6:00 [IST]