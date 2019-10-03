Durga Puja 2019: List Of Famous Durga Puja Pandals In Kolkata Festivals oi-Neha Ghosh

Durga Puja is one of the biggest and the most famous festivals in West Bengal and it is celebrated for 10 days starting from Mahalaya. But usually, people start flocking to the pandals from the sixth till the ninth day. The tenth day marks the immersion of Durga idol in water (visarjan) with grand celebrations and processions.

The pandals in Kolkata have a different theme every year and they are beautifully decorated. Some pandals have a theme based on a social cause to spread awareness such as negative effects of plastic pollution, conservation of urban heritage, water conservation, eye and organ donation, step-wells of Gujarat, crafts of Bengal, Balakot air strike, etc.

In 2019, the most talked about pandal is at Santosh Mitra Square in Central Kolkata, where a 13ft idol of Ma Durga is made of 50kg of gold. The interiors of the pandal have been designed as a Sheesh Mahal while the marquee represents the ISKCON temple at Mayapur.

At night, the brightly lit pandals in hundreds of colours is a scene to behold. The Durga Puja of Kolkata isn't just a festival, it's an emotion that brings together all walks of people to celebrate the festival with grandeur.

This year, from North Kolkata to South Kolkata we are listing down the places to go for pandal hopping.

North Kolkata

a. MG Road

1. Santosh Mitra Square

2. College Square

3. Muhammad Ali Park

b. Dum Dum Park and Lake Town

1. Sreebhumi

2. Dum Dum Park Tarun Sangha

3. Dum Dum Park Bharat Chakra

4. Dum Dum Park Tarun Dal

5. Netaji Sporting Club

6. Lake Town Adhibasi Brindo

c. Shobhabazar And Girish Park

1. Kumartuli Park

2. Kumartuli Sarbojanin

3. Ahiritola Sarbojanin

4. Jagat Mukherjee Park

5. Beniatola

6. Baghbazar Sarbojanin

d. Shyambazar and Hatibagan

1. Hatibagan Sarbojanin

2. Hatibagan Nabin Pally

3. Nalin Sarkar Street

4. Kashi Bose Lane

d. Ultadanga

1. Ultadanga Pallyshree

2. Ultadanga Sarbojanin

e. Manicktala And Kankurgachi

1. Chaltabagan

2. Vivekananda Sporting

3. Beleghata 33 Pally

4. Kankurgachi Mitali Sangha

5. Kankurgachi Yubak Brinda

6. Telenga Bagan

7. Garia Nabadurga

South Kolkata

a. Khidirpur

1. 75 pally

2. 25 pally

3. Yuva Sangha

4. Kabi Tirtha

5. Milan Sangha

6. Khidirpur Sarbojanin

b. Behala

1. Behala Nutan Dal

2. Behala Natun Sangha

3. Behala Club

4. Barisha Club

5. Barisha Sarbojanin

6. 41 pally Club

7. Ajay Sanhati

8. Vivekananda Sporting Club

9. SBI Park

10. Tarun Dal

c. New Alipore And Chetla

1. Chetla Agrani Club

2. Alipore Sarbojanin

3. Suruchi Sangha

4. Buroshibtalla

d. Tallygunge and Naktala

1. Naktala Udayan Sangha

2. Pancha Durga

3. Mudiali Club

4. Mitali Sangha

e. Bhowanipore

1. Bhowanipore rupchand

2. Jatin Das Park

3. Abasar Sarbojonin

f. Rashbehari Avenue

1. Shiv Mandir

2. 66 Pally

3. Badamtala

4. Ashar Sangha

5. Kalighat Milan Sangha

g. Deshapriya Park

1. Deshapriya Park

2. Tridhara Sammilani

3. Hindustan Park

4. Hindustan Club

5. Samaj Sebi Sangha

h. Gariahat and Ballygunge

1. Ekdalia Evergreen Club

2. Singhi Park

3. Ballygunge Cultural Association

i. Dhakuria and Jodhpur Park

1. 95 Pally

2. Babu Bagan

3. Selimpur

j. Jadavpur

1. Santoshpur Lake Pally

2. Lake Avenue

3. Tricon Park

4. Pallymangal Samiti

5. Bosepukur Sitala Mandir

6. Bosepukur Talbagan

7. Rajdanga Naba Uday Sangha

Durga Puja 2019 has started from 28 October and will end on 8 October. Happy Durga Puja to everyone!