Durga Puja 2019: 10 Best Theme-based Pandals You Must Visit In Kolkata

The Durga Puja festival has already begun and every household in Bengal is celebrating the festival. Today is Maha Saptami and every Bengali must have gone out with friends or family for pandal hopping.

In North and South Kolkata, every nook and corner of the street has a pandal that is decorated with murals, artwork and themes that signify something.

If you are in the city of Kolkata or have come to visit the city to celebrate Durga puja, here are some of the best pandals that are a must-visit this year.

1. Dum Dum Park Tarun Sangha

The Dum Dum Park Tarun Sangha has completed its 5th year. This year's theme is 'Think' which shows how the Earth is going to be fifty years from today. There are big buildings all around, and the oxygen, soil, trees, and water are lacking.

2. Chetla Agrani

This city of Kolkata has witnessed many events and incidents since the British rule. This year the theme is 'Kolkata has gone to Nari'. Whether old or new, entering the pandal will take you down the memory lane.

3. Dum Dum Tarun Dal

This year's theme is 'Devipaksha'. The tagline is 'I see the moonlight, you see the blur'. The line has been taken from Hemant Mukherjee's famous song which is depicted through the mandap.

4. Suruchi Sangha

All sections of the people celebrate the Durga Puja festival without any discrimination. So the theme for this year is 'Festival'. About 20 feet high, there are various types of houses under a cloud made of iron nets. In that house, there are all classes of people.

5. Jodhpur Park Sarbojanin

Every creation is wonderful, but after its destruction, it turns into dust or ashes. This year's theme of Jodhpur park revolves around the idea of creation. The puja pavilion is made with ash. The Shiva temple is also built of ash bricks.

6. Hatibagan Sarbojanin

This year Hatibagan Sarbojanin has turned 85 years old. They have combined theme and culture in their marquee titled 'Chalir Panchali', which revolves around the art of the chalchitra, an important part of the puja.

7. Ahiritola Sarbojanin Durgotsab Samity

This year the theme is titled 'Ajante' or unknown, which has been executed by artist Tanmoy Chakraborty. The theme is based on the current scenario of water crisis in India.

8. College Square

College Square in North Kolkata is famous for its beautiful pandal and the Durga idol was created by famed artist Sanatan Rudra Pal. The college square puja is known for its innovative illuminations and light-based installations.

9. Baghbazar

Baghbazar is one of the oldest Durga Puja pandals in Kolkata. While their pandal is simple, it is decorated with huge chandelier on the inside and the traditional Durga idol is decorated in traditional ekchala style.

10. Kumartuli Park Sarbojanin Durgotsav Committee

This year's theme is intergalactic connections and the pandal has an elaborate space-themed installation. A make-shift rocket launcher has been created in the front of the pandal as well.

