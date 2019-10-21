Diwali 2019: WhatsApp And Facebook Messages To Send To Your Loved Ones Festivals oi-Neha Ghosh

Diwali is one of the significant festivals celebrated across the country and by Indian diaspora across the globe. Dhanteras is the first day that marks the festival of Diwali in India.

Diwali is called the festival of lights because it symbolizes the victory of light over darkness. The festival is about victory, hope, spreading happiness and smile. On this day, everyone decks up their homes and workplaces with lights and diyas.

Here are a few wishes and messages to share with your friends and family.

Diwali Facebook And Whatsapp Messages

This Diwali, illuminate your life, home, and surroundings with lights and colours. Have a safe and green Diwali!

May the lights of Diwali make your and your loved ones life brighter and happier. Wish you a very very Happy Diwali!

A festival full of sweet childhood memories, sky full of fireworks, mouth full of sweets, house full of diyas and heart full of joy. Wishing you all a very Happy Diwali!

May the lights of Diwali diyas fill your home with wealth, happiness, and everything that brings you joy! Wish you and your entire family a very very Happy Diwali!

May this Diwali your life be as colourful and bright as the lights of Diwali. Joy and gaiety surround you and your family forever. Happy Diwali!

May the Diwali lights brighten your life and Rangoli add more colours to it. Have a blessed Diwali!

Fortunate is the one who has learned to admire, but not to envy. Good wishes for a peaceful and prosperous Diwali.

Let's make this Diwali joyous and bright,

Let's celebrate in true sense this festival of light.

Happy Diwali!

Just like the sweet aroma of Diwali sweets and savouries fill the home with festive flavour, and the felicitous noise of crackers spread the auspicious cheer. May the brightness of Diwali lights last all through the year!

Light a lamp of love!

Blast a chain of sorrow!

Shoot a rocket of prosperity!

Fire a flowerpot of happiness!

Wish you and your family Sparkling Diwali!

