Diwali 2019: Here Is Why Hindus Light Lamps During This Festival

Diwali is a very popular Hindu festival. It is one of the most important Indian festivals which is either celebrated in the month of October or November. Diwali literally means 'row of lamps'. So, it is understandable that lamps play the most important role in this festival. This year, in 2019, the festival will be celebrated on Sunday, 27 October.

On Diwali, each house is lit up with oil lamps, candles and colourful electric lights. Traditionally, the earthen lamps with cotton wicks were lit in most of the houses. However, with the changing modern times, earthen lamps have been replaced by candles in many of the houses. Yet, the concept of the festival of lights remains unchanged.

Has it ever occurred to you that why Hindus light lamps during Diwali? Let us find out.

Legends Behind Lighting Of Lamps

In the Northern part of India, the famous tale goes that it was this time when Lord Ram returned to Ayodhya after his 14 years of exile with his wife and brother. The people lit lamps to celebrate the return of their King and thus, the tradition of lighting lamps on Diwali became prevalent.

In the Southern parts of India, people celebrate the victory of Goddess Durga over the notorious demon, Narakasura. Hence, people in South India light lamps on the day of Naraka Chaturdashi to mark the triumph of good over evil, light over darkness.

Significance Of Lighting Lamps

Light is significant in Hinduism because it signifies purity, goodness, good luck and power. The existence of light means the non- existence of darkness and evil forces. Since Diwali is celebrated on the new moon day when it is absolute darkness everywhere, people light millions of lamps to get rid of the darkness. It is believed that evil spirits and forces become active when there is no light. So, lamps are lit in every corner of the house to weaken these evil forces.

The lights of Deepavali outside every door signifies that the inner spiritual light of an individual must reflect outside too. It also conveys an important message of unity. One lamp is capable to light several other lamps without affecting its own light.

Hence, lighting lamps during Diwali is spiritually as well as socially significant to all human beings.