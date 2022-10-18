Diwali 2022: Traditional Wealth Remedies To Attain Prosperity Festivals oi-Pundreeka Valli

Diwali or what we call as 'festival of lights' is here and we cannot keep calm. Not only it brings us joy and happiness but removes the darkness of ignorance from our minds. This year the festival will be celebrated on Monday, 24 October 2022. There are several traditions and rituals associated with this day so that wealth and prosperity can be maintained.

Vedic astrology provides useful remedies for all financial problems and fills us with hope and happiness. Diwali remedies for wealth are popularly known as Diwali Totke as well. We have curated these for you so that you can attain prosperity.

1. Drawing ॐ on Dhanteras

Draw ॐ (Om symbol) at the main entrance using turmeric and rice paste which has been freshly ground on Dhanteras. This would ensure affluence and prosperity at home.

2. Blowing Shankh and Playing Damaru

Once the Diwali puja concludes, blow the Shankh and play the Damaru to eradicate poverty from your life and to usher in prosperity.

3. Lakshmi-Ganesha Yantra

Shri Ganesha is the divine consort of Riddhi-Siddhi and Shri Lakshmi is the governess of wealth and prosperity. Lakshmi Yantra and Ganesha Yantra when combined are considered unusually effective in bringing about the results. Installing Lakshmi-Ganesha Yantra in an authentic Vedic style brings lasting wealth and prosperity. This ought to be performed by a pandit who is well-versed in the craft. Yantra, in order to be installed, requires the prana pratistha to be done during which the deity is invoked into the yantra. Each Hindu deity has its own yantra and is very different from the other yantras.

4. Sugarcane Root Worship

Pluck sugarcane from the root in the morning and worship this along with the Goddess Lakshmi to bring wealth. Lakshmi resides in the form of Dhanyalakshmi here.

5. Lotus Offering to Goddess Lakshmi

Offer Lotus flower to Goddess Lakshmi during puja and chant a rosary with a mala made of lotus seeds. It is equal to offering 108 lotus flowers to Goddess Lakshmi.

6. Lakshmi Chauntisa Yantra during Diwali Puja

Chauntisa Yantra, as per the yantra sadhana, is the most powerful of all yantras which bestows happiness and prosperity. Lakshmi Chauntisa yantra is drawn on a bhoj patra with red ink made of sandalwood paste and a pen made of pomegranate twig. During Diwali, it should be placed in front of the Goddess Lakshmi idol. The next day, the yantra should be placed where you keep your valuables usually. This ushers plenty of wealth and ensures prosperity to business and home as well.

7. Vyapar Vriddhi Yantra

Drawing Vyapar Vriddhi Yantra is very popular amongst businessmen. If drawn on Bhoj patra with ink made of ashtagandha and pomegranate twig pen it grants everlasting wealth. Ashtagandha is made of white sandalwood, red sandalwood, saffron, Kasturi, camphor, Agar, Tagar and Kumkum. This should ideally be drawn in the office during Diwali. Vyapar Vriddhi Yantra combines the powers of two yantras that are drawn side by side. This yantra helps in prospering your business. Keep it in your puja mandir.

8. Mahalakshmi yantra puja

Diwali Amavasya is the most propitious day to perform the puja to this yantra which is to be installed in home and in the office. All types of Lakshmi pujas are a part of the Goddess Kamala sadhana. Sri suktha is also a dedicated Upanishadic hymn to Goddess Lakshmi.

Hence Mool Mantra of Mahalakshmi Yantra ॐ श्रीं ह्रीं श्रीं कमले कमलालये प्रसीद प्रसीद ॐ श्रीं ह्रीं श्रीं महालक्ष्मयै नम:॥ is dedicated to Goddess Kamala which is a must during the installation of the Mahalakshmi Yantra. It is known as Saptavinshakshar (सप्तविंशाक्षर) as it has 27 syllables of the Mantra of Goddess Kamala. Mahalakshmi Yantra Puja is based on Saptavainshakshar Manta.

Only a learned pandit can do this puja effectively and also Lakshmi Yantra Puja Vidhi involves advanced rituals including six Avarana Puja.

9. Shri Sukta Yantra Puja

Shri Sukta is a Vedic hymn which is used in the Lakshmi sadhana. The worship of Goddess Lakshmi with Shri Sukta is known as Shri Sukta Sadhana and it is performed with Shri Sukta Yantra. The installation of Shri Sukta Yantra is done with Shri Sukta Puja Vidhi and other Vedic Mantras. Only a learned pandit will be able to perform this as per the expectations.

During Diwali puja, perform a simple puja of Shri Sukta Yantra along with Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Ganesha. The Shri Sukta hymn should be recited during the Puja as it confers blessings of Goddess Lakshmi on the sadhak and lifetime affluence to the worshipper.

10. Owl Remedy

Owl is the sacred vehicle of Goddess Lakshmi which is also known commonly as Ullu. It is the best medium to placate Goddess Lakshmi and is directly related to the Goddess of wealth and prosperity, there are various remedies associated with Ullu to be performed in order to achieve wealth, prosperity and happiness.

Diwali 2022: Wealth Mantras To Chant

1. For financial benefit

OM Shreem Maha Lakshmiyei Namaha

2. For Overall Abundance:

OM Hreem Shreem Kleem Maha Lakshmi Namaha

3. For Greater Happiness:

OM Shreem Shree-aee Namaha

4. For Wealth, Material Gains, Success In Business Or Profession, Etc

Shreem

Diwali 2022: Methods To Chant Mantra

Start from the day of Dhanteras, chant one rosary of the mantra, consistently every day, without fail for 48 days, which is termed as one mandala. You can also start chanting on Diwali. Accomplishing even ten days will give multiple benefits here. Face eastwards while chanting the Mantra as it comes with special benefits. Chanting a mantra 108 times every day accrues mastery over the mantra if carried out for 48 continuous days. Light a diya (earthen lamp), if possible and offer lotus to an idol or picture of Goddess Lakshmi. After the chant. Sit with your eyes closed for a few moments and thank her for all her benevolence.

Image sources: Wikimedia Commons

