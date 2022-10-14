Diwali 2022: Can Lakshmi Puja Be Performed On Deepavali During Solar Eclipse? Festivals oi-Pundreeka Valli

One of the most beautiful time of the year is here, which is associated with lights, hope and happiness. Well, the festival of lights, Diwali symbolizes the victory of good or light over darkness and evil. It is the darkest night when diyas are lit to spread joy and happiness.

Fireworks, as well as sparklers, make it a memorable, visual treat. Goddess Lakshmi is worshipped on this day, but this year solar eclipse will coincide with this day as well. This has left people confused about whether Diwali should be observed at all, and if Lakshmi puja can be organised on this day.

Diwali is also the day Lord Vishnu and Goddess Lakshmi married each other. People also worship Lord Ganesha and Goddess Kali on this day. Diwali was the day Saint Mahaveera attained nirvana, it is also the day of Lord Rama's homecoming after 14 years of exile. During the eclipse, Lord Ram received initiation from Guru Vashishtha and Shri Krishna from Sandeepani Guru.

Diwali 2022: Solar Eclipse 2022: Date And Time

The celebration of Deepawali take s place on the new moon day of Krishna Paksha in the month of Kartik. On Tuesday, October 25, 2022, the Amavasya of Kartik Krishna Paksha, a solar eclipse of the Khandagrasa type will occur. This year in 2022, the Chaturdashi of Krishna Paksha of Kartik month will come to a close on 24 October at 4.44 pm,, followed by Amavasya. This means that on 24 October 2022, both Narak Chaturdashi and Diwali will be observed. The first solar eclipse for this year 2022 actually is visible in India, and it happens on the day Diwali is celebrated.

Diwali 2022: How Is Lakshmi Puja Connected With Diwali?

The first solar eclipse this year, also visible in India, coincides with Diwali. People are generally unaware of the ritualistic nitty gritty and are in doubt whether any puja is okay to be performed on this day. Another question is "what happens if puja is done on grahana day?" Diwali day and Goddess Lakshmi's birthday arrive on the same day as Amavasya of kartik month. Hence on Diwali, Lakshmi puja is done. Lakshmi is worshipped on Diwali as it happens to be her birthday as well. But Grahan happens only on Amavasya. Frequently, solar eclipse coincides with Lakshmi puja as well. This time, the sun is visible only in small portions across the Indian continent.

Surya Grahan has not been visible from past so many years in India although it is visible in other countries. Surya grahan on Diwali is a much-discussed phenomenon whenever it occurs in India.

Eclipse is an auspicious time for mantra siddhis. Mantras, which otherwise are mastered with repetitions of one lakh will easily be mastered with a few repetitions on the Grahana day as the Grahana is a powerful day by itself. This is why sages called it Siddhikaal. Also, a solar eclipse occurring after sunset has no grievous effects as per scriptures.

Diwali 2022: Is Surya Grahan To Be Observed If it Occurs In A Different Country?

Priests believe that eclipse rules should not be observed if the eclipse is not visible in your region as per Nirnaya sindhu and Dharma Sindhu. For example, if Surya Grahan is visible only in the United States of America, then none of the rituals should be followed in India and vice-versa.

According to them, there is no need to cleanse yourself with a purifying bath or conduct charitable deeds if solar eclipse is at nighttime and moon eclipse is during the daytime. The punya kala during grahana lasts as long as it remains visible to the human eye as per Dharma Sindhu.

Diwali 2022: Should Puja Be Performed During Grahan?

Some pundits are of the opinion that Puja, as it is, can't be performed on eclipse days. However. Nirnay and Dharma Sindhu mention that homa, deva puja and mantra japa have to be mandatorily done during graham so that the benefits multiply manifold. Having bath before eclipse forms, doing puja during the eclipse and bath after its conclusion along with charitable acts are advised by the learned pundits.

Sleeping, urinating, Mal-Tyag (defecation), copulation, massaging and having food. are to be strictly avoided during eclipse. Despite all these instructions, there is no mention in any religious text, that Lakshmi puja or any other puja should not be performed on this day. The ideal time to do Lakshmi puja usually is after sunset during pradosh. Since, grahan implies momentary absence of sun, Lakshmi puja can be done during grahan.

Diwali 2022: What Role Does Sutak Play Here?

Sutak is a duration of time that starts 12 hours before the solar eclipse begins wherein all religious activities and new work should not be started. Any sensual activity is also forbidden at that time. The sutak applies for only three muhurats, or around two hours and twenty-four minutes for teenagers. Elderly and sick.

Sutak period does not apply to Lakshmi puja in any way. If the eclipse occurs on the day of Lakshmi Puja, Sutak may continue till dusk, at which point one may perform Lakshmi Puja and then take a purifying bath. If the solar eclipse comes on the next day of Lakshmi puja, then Goddess Lakshmi can be worshipped after sunset during pradosh much before the sutak time for the eclipse even begins.

Diwali 2022: When Is Lakshmi Puja Conducted?

Lakshmi puja is to be conducted before sutak time starts, because, in most regions, there is a time gap of twelve hours between the pradosh and surya grahan the next day after sunrise. Since sutak is not applicable to Lakshmi Puja during pradosh due to its timings, we can conduct the puja to Goddess Lakshmi on this day.

Disclaimer: The information is based on assumptions and information available on the internet and the accuracy or reliability is not guaranteed. Boldsky does not confirm any inputs or information related to the article and our only purpose is to deliver information. Kindly consult the concerned expert before practising or implementing any information and assumption.

Image sources: Wikimedia Commons

Story first published: Friday, October 14, 2022, 11:00 [IST]