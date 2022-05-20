Dhumavati Jayanti 2022: Date, Time, Puja Rituals, Vrat Katha And Significance Festivals oi-Deepannita Das

Dhumavati Jayanti is one of the most auspicious festivals that is celebrated in India. The Goddess Dhumavati is known as the seventh of the 10 Mahavidyas and is worshipped by people who want to overcome all kinds of obstacles. This deity is associated with things that are considered inauspicious and unattractive.

She is believed to be the source of power for people who want to cross their hurdles or win over their opponents. Scroll down the article to know more about Dhumavati Jayanti 2022 date, time, puja rituals, worship method, vrat katha and significance associated with it.

Dhumavati Jayanti 2022: Date, Time

This year, Dhumavati Jayanti falls on Wednesday, 08 June 2022 and it is also known as Dhumavati Mahavidya Jayanti. The day falls on the Shukla Paksha Ashtami of Jyestha month, according to the Hindu Calendar.

Dhumavati Jayanti 2022: Puja Rituals And Worship Method

On this day, the devotees wake up in the Brahma muhurta and take a holy dip to cleanse themselves. The alter is made sacred by sprinkling Ganges water on it and then the image of the idol of Goddess Dhumavati is worshipped using flowers, water, vermilion, kumkum akshat, fruit, incense, lamp (diya), naivedya, etc. It is said that by worshipping her on this day, all the sins of human beings can be destroyed.

Hymns are recited and mantras are chanted on this day collectively by devotees. Black sesame is tied in a black cloth and is offered to Goddess Dhumavati on this day. By doing this, it is said that the wishes of devotees get fulfilled on this day. Women who are married do not worship this deity, only people who are single or bachelors worship Goddess Dhumavati. She is worshipped to get rid of poverty and also make the body free from extreme diseases.

Dhumavati Jayanti 2022: Vrat Katha

According to Pranatoshini Tantra, there are legends and stories surrounding the birth of Goddess Dhumavati. The story goes like this:

Once when Goddess Parvati was very hungry and couldn't bear it anymore, she asks Lord Shiva to bring her some food. Lord Shiva listened to her and asked Goddess Parvati to wait for some time so that he can manage the food. But, unfortunately, time starts to run out and He is not able to arrange the food. Due to this, Goddess Parvati becomes extremely upset with hunger. When she couldn't control it anymore, she swallows Lord Shiva. Soon, smoke starts to come out of Her body and therefore, He named her Dhumavati and cursed Her to take the form of a widow and that She will be worshipped in this form.

Dhumavati Jayanti 2022: Iconography

Goddess Dhumvati is shown as a widow who is old, thin, unhealthy and has a pale complexion. She wears white clothes that are old, worn out. Her hair is shown to be dishevelled and she wears no jewellery. She rides on a horseless chariot with an emblem of a crow. Her posture is shown as two trembling hands, one with a winnowing basket which is symbolic of the boon conferring gesture and knowledge giving gesture and is known as Chin Mudra and varada mudra.

Dhumavati Jayanti 2022: History And Significance

Dhumavati Jayanti is celebrated to mark the day when the goddess incarnated as Goddess Shakti on Earth. She is also known as Kalahpriya. This day is also believed to be ideal for donation and charitable works. She is assumed to be always thirsty and hungry and a initiator of quarrels. She is very fierce and is always fuming and she takes this form to destroy one's enemies. It is said that if the Goddess is worshipped on this day, the person will get rid of all the sufferings.

