Dhanteras 2022: Why Are 13 Diyas Lit On This Day?
Diwali, or Deepavali, is more famously recognized as the festival of lights, that dispels the tamas, or dark of ignorance from our worlds and showers the light or rays of knowledge. Celebrated with grandeur on the Amavasya of the Kartik month, this is the festival that turns on the light and smiles on your face and gives your house a celestial feel with all the lit Diyas, coloured lights and rangolis.
The Sanskrit term 'Deepavali means a row of lights. While Bengalis worship Goddess Kali on Diwali, in Northern India, people celebrate Lord Ram's return to Ayodhya after the 14-year exile. Southern India celebrates Lord Krishna's victory over Narakasura on this same eventful day.
During Diwali, a total of 13 diyas are to be lit at different places in the presence of family members. As per the religious scriptures, 13 lamps should be dedicated to Lord Kuber on this day, as he is considered to be the owner of wealth, splendour, and wealth.
On this day, Lord Dhanvantari is also worshipped with 13 lit diyas on Dhanteras as he is the celestial doctor who is worshipped for good health and overall well-being. It is mandatory to light a diya at the main gate, and then in the courtyard outside the house on the evening of Dhanteras. Both Dhanvantari and Goddess Lakshmi were the by-products of the great oceanic churn or Samudra Manthan. Therefore, two days before Deepawali, from Dhanteras day, diyas are decorated and lit.
On this day, after worshipping 13 lamps in the house, the first lamp is placed in the south direction in Yama's name, in front of Goddess Lakshmi, at the puja mandir, two diyas at the main door, one lamp in the Tulsi plant, one on the roof of the home. Diyas and other lamps are placed in different corners of the house.
Not only this, buying items to be used in the house on this day, increases the benefits manifold, up to 13 times and increases it 13 times.
It is believed that by donating a lamp on this day, the person attains peace of mind and auspicious results. There are certain restrictions related to the donation of the Diya on this day. According to Vastu lighting of Diyas starts from Dhanteras and lasts for 5 consecutive days. Out of all these, the Yama Deepa in the south direction is considered to be very important. Let us understand the significance behind placing the 13 Diyas in their prescribed corners on Dhanteras.
Let us study, On the day of Dhanteras, let us know the significance of 13 diyas and why they are lit inside and outside the house. .
First Lamp
As dusk sets in on Dhanteras when the entire family is assembled at home, light the first lamp outside the house, facing south, near the garbage. It wards off untimely and unexpected death for the family members.
Second Lamp
A ghee Diya in which a little saffron is sprinkled should be lit and placed in the puja mandir. This is an ideal way to please Goddess Lakshmi.
Third Lamp
Place the third lamp at the main entrance of the house. This would protect vision loss for the family members and increases love and luck for the family.
Fourth Lamp
Keep the fourth lamp near the Tulsi plant as this brings prosperity and cheer and happiness in house.
Fifth Lamp
The fifth lamp should be placed on the terrace of the house. As it removes all types of doshas and provides security for the home.
Sixth Lamp
The sixth Diya for the Dhanteras should be lit with mustard oil under the Peepal tree as it is known to be the abode of Goddess Lakshmi. It ends with financial and health problems.
Seventh Lamp
Light the seventh Diya in any temple near your house.
Eighth Lamp
Place the eighth lamp near the garbage.
Ninth Lamp
Keeping the ninth Diya outside the washroom helps the positive energy flow evenly around the house.
Tenth Lamp
The tenth lamp is lit and placed on the window sill with a decorative intent,
Eleventh Lamp
Eleventh Diya keeps the festive atmosphere and celebration intact and hence it must be placed in the terrace.
Twelfth Lamp
The twelfth Diya should be lit under the Bael tree at night as this will ensure wealth, happiness and prosperity in the house.
Thirteenth Lamp
The thirteenth Diya should be placed at the crossroads of your house.
Disclaimer: The information is based on assumptions and information available on the internet and the accuracy or reliability is not guaranteed. Boldsky does not confirm any inputs or information related to the article and our only purpose is to deliver information. Kindly consult the concerned expert before practising or implementing any information and assumption.
Image sources: Wikimedia Commons
