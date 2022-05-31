Devshayani Ekadashi 2022: Date, Time, History And Significance Festivals oi-Pundreeka Valli

According to astrology, Ekadashi represents eleven senses that you must learn to control on that day and consume only the permitted diet. Fasting on Ekadashi gets rid of inimical planetary influences and bestows worldly and otherworldly comforts and peace.

Devshayani Ekadashi is also known by the name Ashadh Shukla Paksha Ekadashi, Ashadi Ekadashi, Hari Shayani Ekadashi, Maha-Ekadashi and Prathama Ekadashi. Devshayani Ekadashi comes in just as the excitement and festivities of Jagannatha Ratha Yatra fade away gradually to give way to the upcoming festivities. Let us know in detail about this auspicious day.

Devshayani Ekadashi 2022: Date And Time

The date and time for Devashayani Ekadashi are as follows:

Sunrise occurs at 05:52 am on 10 July2022. Sun sets at 07:12 pm on 10 July 2022.Ekadashi tithi begins at 04:39 pm on 9 July 2022. Ekadashi tithi ends at 2:14 pm on 10 July 2022. Harivasara moment ends at 07:29 pm on 10 July 2022. Dwadashi ends at 11:14 am on 11 July 2022. Parana time is from 05:52 am to 08:32 am on 11 July 2022.

Devshayani Ekadashi: Puja rituals

On Ashadi Ekadashi, a large number of devotees gather at the Nasik to take a holy dip in the Godavari River, in the honour of Lord Ram. Dietary restrictions include a grainless diet. Specific vegetables and spices are to be avoided. All the ongoing problems or stressors of life will be removed from your life, with the observance of this vrat. Devashayani Ekadashi begins when you wake up in Brahmi muhurta, (an hour and a half before sunrise), take bath, and start your meditation. After that, idols are placed over a red cotton cloth in the Ishaan direction. Sprinkle holy water over the idols of Lord Ganesha and Lord Vishnu and apply tilak.

Offer flowers and kheer. Lamps must be lit. Aarthis must be sung to invoke the presence of Lord Vishnu. Consume, as prasad, only the sattvic food and dispose the leftovers in the southern corner of your house. This procedure, done exactly in the way mentioned here, will absolve you of all sins and karma. You must be awake the entire night, chant Vishnu bhajans, and read Vishnu Sahasranama, for its powerful and peaceful vibrations.

Devshayani Ekadashi is also known by other names such as Padma Ekadashi, Ashadi Ekadashi, and Hari Shayani Ekadashi. It is believed that Lord Vishnu goes into yoga Nidra (a state of yogic sleep) to wake up only four months later, on Prabodhini Ekadashi. Prabodhini means "to wake up." So, no auspicious activity is to be carried out during the Chathurmasya.

Devshayani Ekadashi occurs on a day prior to the beginning of the Chaturmas period. Chathurmasya months are (July to October) Shravana, Bhadrapada, Ashwina and Kartika, as per the Hindu calendar. This is a period strictly earmarked for religious observances.

This Ekadashi is named after the event of this yogic sleep. Lord Vishnu, post the yogic sleep period, wakes up to the chants of devotees on the Dev Uthani or Utthana Ekadashi or Prabodhini Ekadashi, as the Chathurmasya observances come to a closure. Dev Uthani festivities are the precursors to the Hindu wedding season.

Devshayani Ekadashi 2022: History And Significance

According to an ancient sacred Hindu mythological text, it was Lord Krishna who explained the significance of Devshayani Ekadashi to Yudhisthira. Mandhata, a famous king of yore, decided to set the right condition for the severe drought that had afflicted his kingdom. The residents often faced hardships. Rivers dried up as a result of which animals also perished. King Mandhata sets out on a journey, seeking an answer for people's plight.

The king met Rishi Angiras to see if he can provide the solution. As per the Rishi's guidance, the king along with his subjects remained on fast on the Devashayani Ekadashi. Soon, this appeased the rain gods, and his entire kingdom was lashed in heavy rains. The king's prayers were finally answered. Prosperity and luck followed, and happy times finally were back.

Following this occurrence, people gradually made it a habit to observe the Ekadashi as it had an instant result for King Mandhata.

Prayers recited with devotion is the easiest (and the toughest) way to appease Lord Vishnu, to get your hopes and aspirations fulfilled. Truly earnest prayers can even lead one up to salvation. Fasting on Devshayani Ekadashi ensures freedom from any sin as well. Fasting on Devshayani Ekadashi helps you keep calm, in control, and emotionally stable. It is believed that fasting on the second day is good for the widowed women who aspire for moksha in their current lifetime.

Devshayani Ekadashi: Parana

When you break the fast, as per Hindu terminology, it will be called Parana. Ekadashi Parana is completed only after sunrise on the next day of the fast. It is necessary to do Parana before Dwadashi wanes off. The Preferred time for parana will be in the morning.

