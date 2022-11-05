Curses That Led To King Of Lanka, Ravana’s Downfall Festivals oi-Pundreeka Valli

Ravana and his brother Kumbhakarna were born as demons as a result of misbehaving with Rishi Sanath Kumara in their previous births as doorkeepers of Lord Vishnu. Their arrogance led to their downfall and also a curse from the Rishi. As a result, they were condemned to demonical births and expelled from Vaikuntha.

Lord Vishnu himself came out to find out why and finally made the doorkeepers realise their wrongs. But the curse could not be removed. So, the sage countered the curse partially and says that their curse will be removed and they will be taken to Vaikunta by Lord himself for which reason he will take an incarnation on earth. They had to go through three wily demonical births wherein they would meet death at the hands of God and reach Vaikuntha. Scroll down to know more.

Legends Associated With Ravana's Downfall

Dashanan was born to a great sage Vishrava and a demon princess Kaikasi. He was a curious combination of rajasic and tamasic qualities. When still young, he had mastered the four Vedas and six shastras. Even today, the Ravana Samhita is regarded highly as the best work of Astrology. He had received many boons from Lord Brahma due to austerities performed for long years. As a result of this he had almost turned immortal. He had Lord Brahma deposit a little pool of Amrit or nectar in his navel, which protected him from any incidence of death. He was a great scholar, sage, learned man, efficient administrator and finally a dauntless emperor. Rama when asked by Kausalya, as to who killed Ravana, answered that "It is his "I" or ego which killed the great demon. He was cursed multiple times by people who were victimised by his misadventures. Here is a list of them.

Anaranya's Curse

Anaranya, the forefather of Lord Rama was an invincible ruler who crossed swords with Ravana, in a duel when Ravana was on a battle spree. Unable to match him and outwit him in the wargame, Anaranya lost to Ravana in a fiercely fought war and as he lay dying, cursed Ravana that he will be killed by one of Anaranya's descendants. Rama, as per this curse, took birth in his clan and ended the menace of the dauntless Ravana.

Nandi's Curse

Secondly, there was a situation where Nandi had to face a merciless taunt about his appearance from Ravana. As usual, one day, the egoistic Ravana, visited Lord Shiva for some purpose. Noticing Nandi on his way towards the Kailash, Ravana had a good laugh at Nandi's appearance. He openly expressed it to Nandi by calling him a monkey face to which Nandi was infuriated and cursed him back saying that Ravana's death will be at the hands of those men with a monkey face. This set the stage for the war scenario involving Rama and Ravana. Lord Hanuman, the mighty god with a monkey face overthrew Ravana and caused his destruction.

Maya's Curse

Elder sister of Mandodari, the name Maya, was married to Shambar the king of Vaijayanthpur. Ravana, when he visited Vaijayanth pur, trapped her with his profane ways. Shambar was unable to face this due to his ongoing battle with Dasharatha who killed him in the war. Ravana, grabbing this opportunity ensnared the grieving widow of Shambar and asked her to accompany him to Lanka.

The desolate queen wanted to immolate herself and cursed Ravana saying that he was indeed a Rakshasa with impure thoughts and he will succumb to death due to the curse of a pious pure and chaste married woman. Sita turned out to be the chaste woman in this case, whose abduction by Ravana caused his downfall.

Vedavati's Curse

A woman mendicant threw the fourth curse at him, when Ravana was on a pleasure trip on the Pushpak Vimana around Lanka. On the way, he came across a beautiful mendicant, Vedavati who was performing tapasya to get Lord Vishnu as her husband. Ravana grabbed her by her hair and dragged her on the ground, forcing her to be his wife at Lanka. Dishonoured and upset due to his unethical behaviour, Vedavati immolated herself leaving a curse on Ravana that a woman will be the reason of his downfall and death.

Nalkuber's Curse

Nalkuber, the son of his half-brother Kuber, cursed Ravana bitterly due to a nefarious act by Ravana. Ravana, in his desire to win the three lokas or worlds, rode heavenwards first. An apsara whom he saw there, bewitched him to the point of misbehaving with her. She was Rambha, the beautiful damsel who was already married to Nalkuber and hence by relationship, turned out to be Ravana's daughter in law.

Overcome and blinded by lust, Ravana misbehaved with her and got into a great trouble. Nalkuber, furious about Ravana's act, cursed him saying that Ravana will die if he touches any woman against her wishes. Due to this, Ravana was unable to touch Goddess Sita as she despised him and was unable to win her heart as well.

Surpanakha's Curse

Surpanakha was Ravana's sister who cursed him due to a legitimate reason. She was married to Vidyujjihva, the demon king of the Kalakeya clan. Ravana as he set out on his expedition had to face vidyujjihva first in his tussle with the world. Ravana killed him successfully in the war, and had to face Surpanakha's wrath. Surpanakha cursed him saying that she will cause the destruction of Ravana and his entire clan.

Malyavan's Advice To Ravana

Thus, even though Goddess Sita was a significant factor behind Ravana's undoing, however, in actuality, these six curses paved the path to it.

Malyavan, the most respected figure in Ravana's court, for his intellectual prowess, and his knowledge of the scriptures opposed Ravana for his tyrannical ways. He was the voice of dissent in Ravana's kingdom and turned out to be the voice of dissent. He was the elder brother of Ravana's maternal grandfather Sumali. Being the chief advisor to Ravana in Lanka he advised Ravana to let go of Rama's wife in view of the disastrous consequences that may follow. His advice was altogether rejected by Ravana. Malyavan became the chief advisor to Vibhishana, his second grandson, after the death of Ravana.

Mareecha's Assistance To Ravana

Mareecha was a demon whom Rama killed. He was the uncle of Ravana who was cursed to be born as a demon along with his mother Tataka, and brother Subahu. Maricha was initially a terror to sages who lived in the forests. He was defeated by Rama under the guidance of Vishwamitra rishi. He tried to kill Rama again but was severely defeated. Lastly, Maricha assumed the form of a golden deer and helped Ravana kidnap Sita.

