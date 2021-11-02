Choti Diwali/ Naraka Chaturdashi 2021: Date, Shubh Muhurat, History And Significance Festivals oi-Boldsky Desk

Festivals always bring everyone together and mend estranged relationships. It symbolises light over darkness, good over evil and hope and beautiful things to look forward to. Festival of lights, Diwali is here and therefore, the 5-day festivity begins with Dhanteras and ends with Bhaai Dooj. On the second day, Naraka Chaturdashi/ Choti Diwali is celebrated and this year it falls on Wednesday, 3 November.

Every year, Naraka Chaturdashi is celebrated on the Chaturdashi of Krishna Paksha of Kartik month, as per the Hindu Calendar. According to the Gregorian calendar, the festival falls every month in the month of either October or November. The festival is observed one day before Lakshmi puja or Laxmi pooja and therefore, it is also known as Choti Deepavali, Roop Chaturdashi and Roop Chaudas.

Narak Chaturdashi 2021: Date, Time And Abhyang Snan Muhurat

According to a website called Drikpanchang, this year Narak Chaturdashi will be observed on Thursday, 04 November 2021. The festival is named after Narakasura and it is considered significant as it marks the end of Shri Krishna's consort Satyabhama. The belief is if a person performs or does Abhyang snaan on this day, then they can avoid going to hell or Narak. The Abhyang snan muhurta is from 05:40 am to 06:03 am and the duration is 00 hours and 23 mins.

Moonrise at Abhyang Snan - 05:40 AM

Abhyang Snan during Moonrise and Chaturdashi

Chaturdashi Tithi Begins - 09:02 AM on Nov 03, 2021

Chaturdashi Tithi Ends - 06:03 AM on Nov 04, 2021

History and Significance

Legend has it that Narakasura was the son of Lord Varaha (an avatar of Shri Vishnu) and Bhudevi. Lord Brahma blessed him that none other than Bhudevi could kill him. Therefore, he became complacent. Once he attacked Lord Krishna and his consort Sathyabama, who was an incarnation of Bhudevi, she retaliated and killed Narakasura, which sanctified Brahma's boon. But, before taking his last breath, Narakasura pleaded Bhudevi, sought her blessings and asked for a boon. The wish was that he wanted to become immortal in the memories of people and hence wanted people to celebrate his death by lighting lamps or diyas. Hence, Naraka Chaturdashi is celebrated which is believed to be the death anniversary of Narakasura. This day symbolises getting rid of one's negativities and removing darkness from self. This is the reason people perform Abhyanga Snan which symbolises purification of the mind and body. To perform this ritual, people apply sesame oil on their heads and body and then cleanse it with ubtan before decking up with new clothes.

Another legend associated with Choti Diwali says that on this day Goddess Kali killed Narakasura and triumphed over him. Therefore, in the eastern parts of India, this festival is also known as Kali Chaudas or Kali Puja.

