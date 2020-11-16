Chhath Puja 2021: Quotes, Wishes And Messages To Share With Your Loved Ones Festivals oi-Prerna Aditi

Chhath Puja is an important Hindu festival celebrated in the North-Eastern parts of India. The festival is dedicated to Lord Surya (Sun). The four-day-long festival is mainly celebrated in Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal and in some parts of Uttar Pradesh. This year the festival will be observed on 10 November 2021. People belonging to Bihar observe this festival with full fervour and enthusiasm. They look forward to celebrating and enjoying this festival with their family and relatives.

In order to double your enthusiasm and happiness, we are here with some quotes and messages that you can share with your loved ones. Scroll down the article to read more.

1. "All that exists was born from the sun; there is nothing apart from it. Of what is and has been and is to be and what moves and remains still. The sun alone is the source and the end. Happy Chhath Puja!"

2. "May the occasion of Chhath Puja light up new hopes and opportunities in your life and fulfil all your dreams. Happy Chhath Puja to you!"

3. "On this auspicious occasion, I wish the colour, bliss and beauty of this festival be with you throughout the year! Happy Chhath Puja!"

4. "May this Chhath Puja bring blessings and happiness your way, May all your dreams come true and all evils shed away. Happy Chhath Puja!"

5. "The Sun's chariot has come to your doorstep. May Lord Sun light up your life with good health and happiness. Have a divine Chhath Puja."

6. "As we worship the Sun today, I pray that the Sun in your life never sets. Have a sparkling Chhath Puja."

7. "May this Chhath Puja, bring happiness and hopes full of smiles! Wish you a Happy Chhath Puja."

8. "Long live the tradition of Chhath Puja! May nature bless you with love and care. Sending special wishes your way. Happy Chhath."

10. "On this Chhath puja, may Chhathi Maiya give you the courage of lion and strength of an elephant.Happy Chhath Puja."

11. "I thank the sun for bestowing the bounties of life on earth and fulfilling particular wishes. Happy Chhath!"

12. "May this Chhath Puja mark the beginning of life, fortune and success for you! Happy Chhath Puja!!!"

13. "Let's thank Sun God for the light and take a holy bath in the river too. May this Chhath Puja bring ample blessing throughout the year for you."

14. "It's a day to offer Arghya to Sun God and thank Him with all your heart. May your fast bring you joy. Wish you a Happy Chhath Puja."