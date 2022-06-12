Champakulam Boat Race 2022: Date, Time, Celebrations, History And Significance Festivals oi-Pundreeka Valli

Kerala, which is known as 'Gods Own country' is a state that consists of a serene and natural landscape that speaks volumes for its beauty and grandeur. Visitors feel instantly at ease with the picture-perfect natural scenery that is meant to be seen, and captured through the lens.

Keralites, boast of a rich ritualistic heritage, that has blended in well with the cultural landscape of the Kerala wilderness. Every other area that you spot, happens to be a tourist attraction, and hence it records footfalls in maximum number always throughout the year. Monsoon enhances the already beautiful Kerala, to a level that you never anticipated. The beauty is to be seen and felt. Usually, Alleppey is the host for the boat events, and hence it is rightly called "the Venice of the east:"

Alleppey hosts the much-awaited boat racing games that draw curious visitors and an adept bunch of photographers every time. Boat racing is an ancient game that has enthralled the people of Kerala from time immemorial. It is a testimony to the bonding, and camaraderie of the Kerala people that come alive through the game. The boat racing creates memories hard to erase at least for the next few months after the conclusion of the event. Read on to know more about this legendary boat race of Kerala.

Champakulam Boat Race- Date and time

Champakulam Boat Race is held on 12 July 2022 at Champakkulam, in the district of Alappuzha. So, be a part of this scintillating water carnival if you plan to visit the god's own country of Kerala between the months of July and August.

Champakulam Boat Race-History And Significance

Boat race games have an intricate connection wth the harvest festival of Kerala, which is Onam. Snake boats are referred to as 'Chundan Vallom' by the locals. This cultural event is usually known as Vallam Kali (snake boat race.) The champakulam boat race takes the credit for being the oldest among the snake boat racing games. The boat race season, known as Champakkulam Moolam Vallam Kali in the local language, is hosted on the river Pamba annually in the month of Mithunam.

It was Thirunal Devanarayanan, the king of Chempakasherri, who set up a temple at Ambalappuzha based on the advice given by godmen. Since the idol was found to be impure just before it was installed, the priests advised him to get another idol of Lord Krishna from the Karinkulam temple in Kurichi. On their way to Ambalappuzha, the king rested for a while at Champakkulam. The next day thousands of boats gathered there to just receive him and escort him to Ambalappuzha. Pleased with this response, the king decided to organize a water sport at Champakulam which is now known as the Champakkulam Boat Race.

Champakulam Boat Race- Celebrations

The breathtaking backwaters of Kerala, add to the naturally beauteous environs, by letting you experience the human touch, amidst the occasional warbling chirps and the whistling birdy chatters during the boat racing season. The boats are structured in the form of snakes and the efforts of a thousand human arms wading through the waters in perfect unison, to propel the boats, is something that will certainly draw your attention. A regional favourite, this game of boat racing, has occupied the dreams of most Keralites, and people worldwide. This activity requires finesse at boat racing and negligence beyond a minute, would mar the entire show, turning the entire show topsy turvy.

Fans of this game assemble to cheer the participants, lay bets, and push the rowers beyond their limits to reach their destination. This brings out the fighting spirit and a survival instinct in the participants whose enthusiasm heightens as the game catches on. It is an interesting medley of sounds (drums and cymbals and 25 singers) and visuals (the colourful boats and the people) against a wildly natural backdrop, drenched wet by the dribbling rain that makes this game eminently interesting.

The snake boats are 100 to 120 feet with cone-shaped helms and accommodate over 100 rowers. Set to the loud thumping background music of Vanchipattu songs, sung by the local talents, with drums and cymbal accompaniments, with hundreds of rowers in stunning attires is meant to be experienced by everyone. Each group of villagers participating in the boat shows, tests their muscle powers in the tough backwaters of Champakulam, in wild anticipation of victory. It is a critical and deciding moment, for the rowers.

Disclaimer: The information is based on assumptions and information available on the internet and the accuracy or reliability is not guaranteed. Boldsky does not confirm any inputs or information related to the article and our only purpose is to deliver information. Kindly consult the concerned expert before practising or implementing any information and assumption

Image sources: Wikimedia Commons

GET THE BEST BOLDSKY STORIES! Allow Notifications

Story first published: Sunday, June 12, 2022, 10:00 [IST]