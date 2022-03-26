Chaitra Navratri 2022: Buy These Things For Good Luck And Prosperity During Navratri Festivals oi-Boldsky Desk

With the arrival of Chaitra month, the preparations for Navratri begins. Everyone starts preparing for fasting and worship to welcome the Goddess Durga. Navratri holds a very special significance in Hinduism.

Chaitra Navratri will be celebrated from 02 April to 11 April in 2022. In this festival, nine different forms of Goddess Durga are worshipped for nine days. Apart from the items required for the puja ritual, there are other auspicious items that are also purchased on Navratri, which brings happiness and peace to the house. Scroll down to know more about such items.

1. Buying Silverware

On the auspicious occasion of Navratri, silver must be bought at home and brought. You must definitely buy any item of silver according to your ability. It is believed that this improves the financial condition of the house. Offer the silver item to the deity first and only then use it.

2. Buying Triangular Flag

On the first day of Navratri, bring a red triangular flag to the house and keep it at the place of worship. Keep that flag during the worship of Goddess Durga for nine days. On Navami, put that flag in the dome of Goddess Durga's temple. It will prove beneficial for the devotees who wish to go abroad or are going to go abroad.

3. Buying Clay House

Buy a small earthen house in Navratri and keep it near the idol or picture of the mother in your worship house. Due to this love between your family members and happiness and peace will remain in the house. It is also auspicious in terms of building or buying your new house.

4. Buying Mauli Thread

In order to get success in one's job or field, it is auspicious to buy Mauli thread during Navratri. Putting nine knots in this thread and worshipping it in front of the idol of the deity, the wishes are fulfilled.

5. Buying Items of Marital Life

To worship Goddess, these ingredients are required. This brings happiness and good luck in your married life and family members. On the ninth day, all the items related to the marital life must be offered to Goddess Kali.

Disclaimer: The information is based on assumptions and information available on the internet and the accuracy or reliability is not guaranteed. Boldsky doesn't confirm any inputs or information related to the article and our only purpose is to deliver information. Kindly consult the concerned expert before practising or implementing any information and assumption.

GET THE BEST BOLDSKY STORIES! Allow Notifications

Story first published: Saturday, March 26, 2022, 11:00 [IST]