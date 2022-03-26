Just In
- 1 hr ago Alaya F Shares Her Euphoria Vibes In These Beautiful Photos
- 1 hr ago Matsya Jayanti 2022: Date, Time, Puja Rituals, History And Significance
- 6 hrs ago Daily Horoscope, 26 March 2022: Today's Horoscope Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
- 17 hrs ago Amazon Footwear Offers 2022: Heavy Discounts On Funky Sneakers, Sandals, Stilettos And More
Don't Miss
- Finance This Regular Gold Saving Fund FoF Has Given 56.06% Return In 3 Years
- Technology Infinix Smart 6 Plus Launched With 5000mAh Battery: Expected Price In India
- Automobiles Three Wheeler Sales February 2022: EVs Show Growth
- Movies Taapsee Pannu On The Success Of The Kashmir Files: It Can't Be A Bad Film For It To Last That Long
- News Converted to Islam and sold: How radicals are trapping gullible women in Kerala
- Sports Road Safety World Series 2022 to be held between June 4 and July 3 in three cities; NZ legends to debut
- Travel Reasons Why You Should Visit Manali In Summer
- Education Punjab Board Class 12 Date Sheet Released, Check PSEB Class 12 Term 2 Time Table Theory Session Details Here
Chaitra Navratri 2022: Buy These Things For Good Luck And Prosperity During Navratri
With the arrival of Chaitra month, the preparations for Navratri begins. Everyone starts preparing for fasting and worship to welcome the Goddess Durga. Navratri holds a very special significance in Hinduism.
Chaitra Navratri will be celebrated from 02 April to 11 April in 2022. In this festival, nine different forms of Goddess Durga are worshipped for nine days. Apart from the items required for the puja ritual, there are other auspicious items that are also purchased on Navratri, which brings happiness and peace to the house. Scroll down to know more about such items.
1. Buying Silverware
On the auspicious occasion of Navratri, silver must be bought at home and brought. You must definitely buy any item of silver according to your ability. It is believed that this improves the financial condition of the house. Offer the silver item to the deity first and only then use it.
2. Buying Triangular Flag
On the first day of Navratri, bring a red triangular flag to the house and keep it at the place of worship. Keep that flag during the worship of Goddess Durga for nine days. On Navami, put that flag in the dome of Goddess Durga's temple. It will prove beneficial for the devotees who wish to go abroad or are going to go abroad.
3. Buying Clay House
Buy a small earthen house in Navratri and keep it near the idol or picture of the mother in your worship house. Due to this love between your family members and happiness and peace will remain in the house. It is also auspicious in terms of building or buying your new house.
4. Buying Mauli Thread
In order to get success in one's job or field, it is auspicious to buy Mauli thread during Navratri. Putting nine knots in this thread and worshipping it in front of the idol of the deity, the wishes are fulfilled.
5. Buying Items of Marital Life
To worship Goddess, these ingredients are required. This brings happiness and good luck in your married life and family members. On the ninth day, all the items related to the marital life must be offered to Goddess Kali.
Disclaimer: The information is based on assumptions and information available on the internet and the accuracy or reliability is not guaranteed. Boldsky doesn't confirm any inputs or information related to the article and our only purpose is to deliver information. Kindly consult the concerned expert before practising or implementing any information and assumption.
- festivalsChaitra Navratri 2022: Date, Time, History And Significance
- faith mysticismChaitra Navratri 2021: Maha Ashtami Puja Muhurta, Rituals and Significance
- festivalsChaitra Navratri 2021: Date, Muhurta, Rituals And Significance Of This Festival
- festivalsChaitra Navratri 2020: Know About The Significance Of This Festival
- nutritionTop 10 Healthy Dried Fruits For Chaitra Navratri
- diet fitnessWhat Foods To Eat In Chaitra Navratri Fasting 2018
- festivalsMatsya Jayanti 2022: Date, Time, Puja Rituals, History And Significance
- festivalsUgadi 2022: Date, Time, Puja Rituals, Legends, Celebration And Significance
- festivalsRam Navami 2022: Date, Time, Puja Rituals, History And Significance
- festivalsGangaur or Gauri Puja 2022: Date, Time, Puja Rituals To Worship Parvati And Significance
- festivalsRang Panchami 2022: Date, Time, Rituals And Significance
- festivalsGudi Padwa 2022: Date, Time, History, Significance And Celebrations