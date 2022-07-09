Bhadli Navami (Bhadariya Navami) 2022: Date, Time, Shubh Yoga, Significance And Celebration Festivals oi-Pundreeka Valli

Bhadli Navami holds a special place in the list of Hindu austerities, and it is also known by various names, such as Bhadriya Navami or Bhadlya Navami. Ashram Shukla Paksha, Bhatli Navami, Kandarup Navami. The day is observed during the Ashadha month.

Hindus refer to Bhadli Navami also as Abujha Muhurta and Abujha Saya. This is the last day when marriages are solemnized. After the passing of Bhadli Navami, Lord Vishnu usually goes into yogic sleep and hence all auspicious activities have been imposed on them, till the end of this period as it is time for Chaturmas that starts from 10 July, after which no auspicious celebrations can be considered. Housewarming, Mundan, marriage, and engagements are held off for the next four months. Let us know more about this day.

Bhadli Navami 2022: Date And Time

According to the Hindu calendar, the Navami date of Shukla Paksha of Ashadha month will start on Thursday, 07 July at 07:28 pm. This will end on the next day, Friday, 08 July at 06:25 pm. According to Udaya Tithi, Bhadli Navami will be celebrated on 08 July.

Bhadli Navami 2022: Shubh Yogas

On the day of Badli Navami there are 3 auspicious yogas (Shiva yoga, Siddha Yoga, and Ravi Yoga) occur, which heightens the importance of this day.

Shiv Yoga will continue till 09:01 am. Siddha Yoga will commence at 09:01 am and continues for the entire day. Ravi Yoga will begin on 08 July at 12:14 pm and will continue till 05:30 pm on 09 July.

Bhadli Navami 2022: Puja Rituals

As Vishnu is the chief and most powerful deity, this day is marked by the worship of Vishnu, recitation of Vishnu Sahasranamam, and other holy hymns. Bhadli fair, conducted in Itkhori, Jharkhand, regally continues the age-old traditional mode of celebrations even to this day.

At this time, an ancient temple for Goddess Kali and Lord Shiva also gathers pilgrims who visit here to gain divine blessings and favours. Goddess Kali receives worship in the jagadamba form in Itkhori. Sacrifices are offered to the deity while children receive (get their head shaven ) Kesh Mundan sanskar that is held as highly sacred. The Bhaddrakali temple in Itkhori also has an array of Hindu, Jain, and Buddhist idols that are worshipped by devotees with enthusiasm.

Bhadli Navami 2022: Significance of Bhadli Navami

Bhadli Navami is equal in importance to Akshaya Triteeya, with respect to marriage ceremonies. Since Abhuj muhurta prevails throughout the day, those aspiring to tie the knot can do it at any muhurta during this day. With the commencement of Devshayani Ekadashi on 10 July, all auspicious occasions will be called off. Bhadli Navami falls on the ninth day of Shukla Paksha of Ashadh month, which is a propitious time for auspicious events. Marriage can only be conducted on the day of Bhadalya Navami Tithi.

Bhadli Navami is so auspicious that one does not need to search for the right muhurta to conduct auspicious events. People who are married on this day do not experience any sort of marital disturbance all through their life. The Abhuj muhurta prevailing throughout this day, lends a sacred touch to the event. Gupt Navaratri also would draw to a close on this day and hence this day augurs well for celebration of any good event. There are no marriage muhurtas after this Navami as the very next day, the Chaturmasya observances commence. Due to this reason, devotees ensure that this day is celebrated in a very unique manner.

Bhadli Navami 2022: Celebrations

Hindus have a lot of planned celebrations that add a touch of uniqueness to the day of Bhadli Navami. Festive extravaganza comes alive, in the real sense, with all colours and glory on the Bhadli day in the state of Jharkhand. People from the neighbouring regions gather to celebrate in all enthusiasm. Devotees also chant various Vishnu mantra on this day that transforms this festival into an unforgettable experience.

Goddess Kali is worshiped as Jagdamba during the Bhadli fair in Itkhori. The devotees not only offer sacrifices, but the fair attracts large number of devotees who come over from far and wide to get the Mudan sansakar of their young children done. On this day, Bhadli Mela is also organized.

The Bhadli Navami festival is observed in honour of Lord Vishnu. It is generally believed in Hindu Mythology that Lord Vishnu is the most powerful of the lot. Among the Hindus, marriages cannot be held when the Lord is sleeping. Lord Vishnu's blessings are necessary to make a married life happy.

