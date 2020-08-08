Balaram Jayanti 2020: Here’s The Muhurat, Rituals And Significance Of This Day Festivals oi-Prerna Aditi

Balaram Jayanti, the birth anniversary of Lord Balaram, the God of Agriculture and Strength is a popular festival observed in India. Lord Balaram is said to be the incarnation of Sheshnag, a divine reptile that symbolises the moving time (according to the Hindu mythology). This year the festival falls on 9 August 2020. The festival is celebrated mostly by women as it is said that Lord Balaram blesses his devotees with strong and wise children. Today we are going to tell you about this day. Scroll down this article to read more.

Muhurat For Balaram Jayanti

People belonging to different communities celebrate Balaram Jayanti on different days. For example, in some parts of the country, the festival is observed on the Akshaya Tritiya, while others observe this day on Shravan Purnima. People also celebrate the birth anniversary of Lord Balaram in the month of Bhadrapada. When we talk about the Balaram Jayanti that falls in the month of Bhadrapada, then it is observed on the Shashthi Tithi in the Krishna Paksha of Bhadrapada month.

This year the date falls on 9 August 2020. The Shashthi tithi on this day will begin at 04:18 am on 9 August 2020 and will stay till 06:42 am on 10 August 2020. People can worship and observe fast during Muhurat.

Rituals Of Balaram Jayanti

Like all other festivals, people should wake up early on this day and freshen up.

After this, take a bath and wear clean clothes.

Prepare Bhog, sacred food for the Pooja. For this, you can either prepare Halwa or Kheer.

If you are willing to observe a fast on this day, then you need to make a resolution that you will be observing the fast with full dedication and devotion.

Give a holy bath of Lord Balaram and Krishna with Panchamrit.

Now, decorate the idol of Lord Balaram with flowers and leaves. If you have an idol in which Lord Krishna and Balaram are together, then you can decorate the same with flowers and clothes.

You can also decorate the idols of Lord Krishna.

Now offer them Bhog and pray to them.

After this, you can distribute the Bhog among your family members and loved ones.

Significance

The temples present in Punjab, Puri and Ganjam district observe this day. In addition to this, the Ananta Vasudeva, Baliyana Madir, Baladevjew Mandir and many others worship Lord Balaram.

Devotees on this prepare a special Bhog for the deities and offer them.

In Braj, the Balaram Jayanti is observed as the Baladeva Chhath while in some parts of Gujarat, the festival is known as Randhan Chhath.

On this day women observe fasts for the welfare of their children.

Those who observe fasts on this day, should not consume the grains and vegetables cultivated by using a plow in the field. They should also refrain themselves from eating milk.