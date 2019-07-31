ENGLISH

    Bail Pola Festival 2019: Significance And How It Is Celebrated

    By

    Bail Pola or the Bullock Pola is the festival of Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh. This year the Bail Pola will be celebrated on 1 August. On this day, the farmers pay respect to cows and bullocks as the cattle is their main source of livelihood. Bail in Marathi means 'bull'.

    This day falls on the Kushopatini Amavasya i.e., the full moon day in the month of Shravana. The farmers from the Vidarbha region of Maharashtra worship bulls and even decorate them.

    bail pola festival 2019

    Significance Of Bail Pola Festival

    The festival is called Pola because the demon Polasur was killed by Lord Krishna when he attacked Krishna as a child. This is also one of the reasons why children are given special treatment on this day. This auspicious festival also teaches every human to respect animals.

    How Is It Celebrated?

    The day before the festival, the rope (vesan) tied on the animal is removed and turmeric paste and oil is applied on the body of cow, ox, and bullocks. They are then washed from horns to tails. After which they are brought back home.

    At around 4 pm, a few villagers come out with their drums and start beating them. This gives a signal to everyone to bring their bulls and they are taken to the temple where they are decorated and adorned with ornaments.

    Bulls are then made to stand on the sides of the road, facing each other and as the sound of the drum beating rises, women come out of their homes with lamps and vermilion to worship the bulls.

    Amidst the celebration, one of the villagers brings Lejhim, a small instrument used by people in Maharashtra. They perform folk dances of Lejhim and Lavani.

    The farmers end the celebration by trying to make the bull sit on the ground by their command. If a person is able to do it, he is declared the winner.

    Women cook delectable Maharashtrian delicacies like puran poli, khichdi, karanji, and bhakari on this day. After the festival is over, activities like ploughing and sowing take place.

    Happy Pola festival to all the hardworking farmers!

    Story first published: Wednesday, July 31, 2019, 19:00 [IST]
