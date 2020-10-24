Ayudha Puja 2020: Here's The Muhurta, Puja Vidhi And Significance Of This Festival Festivals oi-Prerna Aditi

Ayudha Puja is one of the important festivals celebrated in the southern states of India. The festival is observed on the ninth day of Navratri. People observe it as the 'worship of tools and instruments'. This year it will be observed on 25 October 2020. To know more about this festival, scroll down the article to read more.

Muhurta For Ayudha Puja

Every year Ayudha Puja is observed on the Navami tithi of Navratri. Since this year Maha Navami will be observed on both 24 and 25 October 2020, people in South India will be observing Ayudha Puja on 25 October 2020. The Ayudha Puja is always observed in the Vijaya Muhurta. This year the Muhurta for Ayudha Puja will begin at 1:57 pm on 25 October 2020 and will end at 2:42 on the same date.

Rituals Of Ayudha Puja

On the eighth day of Navratri i.e., Maha Ashtami, the weapons of Goddess Durga cleaned

On Navami tithi, the tools are then placed in front of the Goddess to gain Her blessings.

Arrange the tools on a platform and decorate them with flowers.

Then prepare a paste of turmeric and sandalwood.

Using this paste, apply tilak on the tools.

Put your books and study materials in front of the Goddess. Apply tilak on them as well and decorate with flowers.

You can do the same with your gadgets as well as they too are worshipped on this day.

Devotees need to ensure that the items are not disturbed while you begin the Bhajans.

Significance Of Ayudha Puja

According to Hindu mythology, the demons once attacked the heavenly abode of Gods.

Since Mahishasur, the King of the demons, was mighty and once cursed by some sages that he will be killed by a woman, Gods asked Goddess Parvati to slay the demon.

Goddess Parvati agreed and this is when all the Gods combined their powers and energies to transform Goddess Parvati into Goddess Durga, the warrior Goddess.

Goddess Durga went on to fight against the demon army.

As per Hindu Mythology, the mighty demon Mahishasur was defeated and killed on the ninth day of the battle.

Devotees of Goddess Durga then worshipped along with Her weapons.

This is when people started observing the Ayudha Puja.

On this day, people worship all the weapons held by Goddess Durga and Her different forms.