Ashadha Gupt Navratri 2022: Date, Time, Ghatasthapana Muhurat, Rituals, Vrat Rules And Significance

Ashadha Gupt Navaratri is almost similar to the Sharan Navaratri with respect to the rituals observed during the vrat. While we worship the nine forms of Goddess Durga on the Chaitra/sharan navaratris elaborately, the ashadha/magha puja combines the elaborate puja of nine forms of Goddess Durga with the worship of dasha maha vidyas. Ghatasthapana muhurta is originally an integral part of Sharan Navaratri but it is also an indispensable ritual for the Ashadh Gupt Navaratri as well.

Ghatasthapana, also known as Kalash Sthapana, is the first phase with which the nine days festival of Maa Durga begins. It is an important ritual that comes with some restrictions and guidelines which must be adhered to, throughout the process. The festival begins the next day after the Amavasya in the Hindu month of Ashadha. Dasha Mahavidya is described as the worship of ten forms of Durga through tantric sadhanas or means, for tantric accomplishments and knowledge of the mysterious sciences. Read on to find out more about this day.

Ghatasthapana, Shailputri Puja: Date And Time

This year it was observed on Thursday, 30 June. Ghatasthapana Muhurat began at 05:26 am and continued till 06:43 am. Ghatasthapana Abhijit Muhurat started at 11:57 am and continued till 12:53 pm.

Ghatasthapana 2022: Shubh Muhurat

The most auspicious muhurat for Ghatasthapana occurs in the first one third of the day of Pratipada tithi. In case this time does not augur well for ghatasthapana, Abhijit Muhurta can be chosen, instead. Although Chitra nakshatra and vaidhriti yoga are not proscribed altogether for ghatasthapana, it is best to avoid them. This ritual needs to be completed before the midday of Pratipada as per the scriptures.

It is very important that the ritual must start when the panchang is showing a good lagna. Dwisvabhava lagna is very propitious to begin the ritualistic activities. Of all Dwisvabhava lagnas, kanya lagna arising at the time of sunrise is considered to be the most auspicious one. Banned timings for Ghatasthapana are the nighttime, and afternoons and beyond 16 ghatis post sunrise. The Kalash Sthapana can be done either early morning or during the noon.

Ghatasthapana 2022: Puja Rituals

Kalash Sthapana requires a Kalash, a brown coconut with husk, nine food grains, mango or beetle leaves, mud/soil and a big shallow pan.

An earthen pan must be placed on a chowki. Spread mud in the pan and sow navadhanya (nine types of grains) in it. Spread a little more mud over it and then sprinkle some water. Apply Haldi and Kumkum to a copper /brass/bronze/silver Kalash. Add water and slide mango leaves into the mouth kalash so that leaves are partly visible.

Now drape the kalash with coconut in silk red cloth and place a garland over it. Now place this kalash on the muddy pan and water the pan every day. Light a traditional brass/ bronze/ copper/ silver diya filled with ghee, and offer incense stick, dhoop, fruits, paan, supari and bhog. Worship Goddess Durga with Panchopachar puja and conclude by singing the aarti.

Ghatsthapana 2022: Vrat Rules

The sadhaka (devotees) or the spiritual practitioners and the devout observe fast for over 9 days. Mantras and hymns will double up as their staple diet during this period.

Get a health check done. Go ahead only if you are declared medically fit. Maintain celibacy as Navaratri is meant for contemplation and soul awakening. Rise during Brahmi muhurta and complete your morning rituals. Meditate after the sankalpa procedure. Sankalpa is your pledge or vow that you submit to Lord. Durga Saptashati must be recited along with the recitation of Devi mantras. Follow a strict sattvic diet and break the fast only in the evening if you are taking only one meal for the whole day. Those on fruit/milk diet can continue to follow it. Avoid the use of iodised salt; instead, use rock salt. Avoid using turmeric in any form.

Ghatasthapana 2022: Significance

The ten forms of Durga have been named as Kali (the one who swallows time), Tara (the protector), Tripura Sundari (the most beautiful in the three worlds), Bhuvaneshwari (the Goddess of the world), Bhairavi - the fiercest one, Chinnamasta ( the one who is holding the chopped head) Dhumvati - (the elderly one or widow),Bagalamukhi - (the one who numbs the enemy), Matangi (the Goddess of music and speech), Kamalatmika (the graceful one).

The nine grains, mud and water are symbolically used wherein the food grains represent life, while mud and water are lifelines. The grains grow into tiny sprouts after germinating and this process indicates the process of growth and prosperity. Ghatasthapana is the most significant moment when Goddess Shakti is invoked into the kalash which, if installed at the wrong time, will wreak havoc. Scriptures forewarn that Goddess Shakti must never be invoked especially on Amavasya and at night.

