Ashadha Amavasya 2022: Date, Time, Vrat Vidhi, How To Eradicate Pitrudosh, And Remedies

Amavasya holds a special significance to Hinduism. A holy bath and daan (Charity) to the poor and the needy, on this day, eradicates all sins. However, the Amavasya that occurs in the Ashadha month, has a great magnitude as it is meant for performing Pitru tarpan and Shradh. Let us explore this topic in detail and know more about this day.

Ashadha Amavasya 2022: Date And Time

According to Hindu Panchang, in 2022, Ashadha Amavasya will be observed on 29 June. The Amavasya Tithi from 05:52 am on 28 June and will remain till 8.21 am on 29 June.

Ashadha Amavasya 2022: Rituals

The Amavasya occurring in the month of Ashadha has its own significance, because it is believed that Pitru Tarpan and Shradh performed on the day of Ashadhi Amavasya, confers liberation to one's forefathers and prosperity is promised to the younger generation. This Amavasya is also known as Halaharini Amavasya. In this auspicious muhurta, one can have a holy ritualistic bath, and worship as per the traditional mores so that Pitrudosh and Kalsarpa Dosh are warded off.

Ashadha Amavasya 2022: Vrat Vidhi

Use drops of Ganga Jal in the bathing water. Celibacy is to be strictly followed. Non-vegetarian onion and garlic must not be consumed. One must avoid wheat rice and pulses in one's vrat diet. Shraadh must be performed under a pundit's guidance so that ancestral blessings are ensured. One must pray to their ancestors to forgive any error knowing or unknowing, on one's part. Celibacy must be observed strictly on this day.

One must light a ghee lamp for the departed forefathers, donate essential items generously to the poor, and offer bhog or naivedya to ancestgors and share it with family members after offering a portion of it to the cow. Pray to ancestors and light an oil/ghee lamp in the memory of the departed souls. Help the poor and needy by offering them food or other essential items. Offer bhog to your ancestors and a portion of it to cow and share the rest with family members.

Ashadha Amavasya 2022: Measures To Eradicate Pitrudosh

For the removal of negative effects of pitrudosh, one must take a holy dip in the river early in the morning on Ashadhi Amavasya. Sitting on the bank of the river, take a vow on behalf of the ancestors and then donate generously to the poor. Pitru dosh is sure to be wiped out due to performing this act. On the same day evening, of the new moon day of Ashadh, light a four faced diya (lamp) with sesame oil in the southern direction and feed bread to a black dog. Invite brahmins or priests' home on this day, treat them with respect and dakshina as per one's ability. Pind daan done on this day in the name of one's forefathers will appease them, and their blessings go a long way in ensuring prosperity and wealth to their lineage.

Ashadha Amavasya 2022: Remedial Measures

Ashadha Amavasya, otherwise known as Phalguna Amavasya, is perfect for paying homage to deceased forefathers and praying for their moksha. Shraadh and tarpan rituals open the floodgates of heaven and moksha for the dead ancestors and lets them bless their younger generation with happiness and prosperity. People follow vrat as well as other remedial measures to seek almighty's blessings. They are listed below.

Always, Tantra practitioners practice their rituals and pujas on the night of Amavasya as it is the right time to invoke the nocturnal entities and certain gods and goddesses. For those for whom these rigorous sadhanas are not possible, they can follow the remedies given below.

Kajal is applied to little children, to ward off the effects of evil eye. Secondly plant a bel tree. Thirdly, quench the thirst and hunger of differently abled children. Donate seven types of grains to the needy. Havan must be performed at night followed by a dinner together, if a couple needs to stay happily with each other. Important remedy is to stop lying and perform puja of Goddess Kali. Rotate a few coins or notes around a sick person's head in the anticlockwise direction and give them away to the needy.

Prepare flour tablets and feed the fish in the pond after completing the holy dip ritual in the river or pond to ensure improvement in financial situation. After taking a holy dip in Ganges River, sprinkle the waters of Ganga on all areas in the house. This will wipe out the negative energies out of the house. Ashadhi Amavasya day is ideal to donate to the poor and the needy as this will enhance the happiness and prosperity.

