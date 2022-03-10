Anvadhan and Ishti 2022: Meaning, Dates, Rituals, History And Significance Festivals oi-Boldsky Desk

In the Hindu Calendar, there are two significant events called Ishti and Anvadhan, which is popular among the devotees of Lord Vishnu. This day is important to people of Vaishnava Sampradaya or people who follow Vaishnavism. These are the most auspicious days for people from this community. Let us know more about the dates, history and significance associated with Anvadhan and Ishti.

Anvadhan and Ishti Rituals: History And Significance

In Sanskrit, the term Anvadhan means to the custom of adding fuel during Agnihotra (a homam or a havan) so that the sacred fire keeps burning and Ishti is referred to the act of performing a deed to invoke a deity and get blessings. Therefore, on the day of Anvadhan, a day long fast is observed and on the day of Ishti, Yajna is observed.

On Purnima (full moon night), Ishti customs are celebrated and on Amavasya (new moon night), Anvadhan is observed. These significant rituals happens twice a month and devotees pray to Lord Vishnu and offer Him sacred items to please him. For both Anvadhan and Ishti, the yajnas are done for only one whole day, people who are interested can also come and watch ther rituals and even take part in it. All the customs are done with a pure heart, full devotion and by following all the customs and traditions.

Lord Vishnu is known as the protector of the Universe and is one important deity of the Holy Trinity which includes Lord Shiva (the destroyer) and Lord Brahma (the creator). This day is also celebrate to commemorate the significant incarnations or avatars of Lord Vishnu.

Devotees strongly believe that by keeping a fast on these two auspicious occasions, Lord Vishnu will be pleased and he will bless them with a good life, bring fortune, well being, and happiness.

Anvadhan and Ishti Rituals: Dates

January 2, 2022, Sunday- Anvadhan - Krishna Amavasya

January 3, 2022, Monday- Ishti- Krishna Amavasya

January 17, 2022, Monday- Anvadhan- Shukla Purnima

January 18, 2022, Tuesday- Ishti- Shukla Purnima

January 31, 2022, Monday- Anvadhan- Krishna Amavasya

February 1, 2022, Tuesday- Ishti- Krishna Amavasya

February 16, 2022, Wednesday- Anvadhan- Shukla Purnima

February 17, 2022, Thursday- Ishti- Shukla Purnima

March 2, 2022, Wednesday- Anvadhan- Krishna Amavasya

March 3, 2022, Thursday- Ishti- Krishna Amavasya

March 18, 2022, Friday- Anvadhan- Shukla Purnima

March 19, 2022, Saturday- Ishti- Shukla Purnima

April 1, 2022, Friday- Anvadhan- Krishna Amavasya

April 2, 2022, Saturday- Ishti- Krishna Amavasya

April 16, 2022, Saturday- Anvadhan- Shukla Purnima

April 17, 2022, Sunday- Ishti- Shukla Purnima

April 30, 2022, Saturday- Anvadhan- Krishna Amavasya

May 1, 2022, Sunday- Ishti- Krishna- Amavasya

May 15, 2022, Sunday- Anvadhan- Shukla Purnima

May 16, 2022, Monday- Ishti- Shukla Purnima

May 30, 2022, Monday- Anvadhan- Krishna Amavasya

May 31, 2022, Tuesday- Ishti- Krishna Amavasya

June 14, 2022, Tuesday- Anvadhan- Shukla Purnima

June 15, 2022, Wednesday- Ishti- Shukla Purnima

June 28, 2022, Tuesday- Anvadhan- Krishna Amavasya

June 29, 2022, Wednesday- Ishti- Krishna Amavasya

July 13, 2022, Wednesday- Anvadhan- Shukla Purnima

July 14, 2022, Thursday- Ishti- Shukla Purnima

July 28, 2022, Thursday- Anvadhan- Krishna Amavasya

July 29, 2022, Friday- Ishti- Krishna Amavasya

August 11, 2022, Thursday- Anvadhan- Shukla Purnima

August 12, 2022, Friday- Ishti- Shukla Purnima

August 27, 2022, Saturday- Anvadhan- Krishna Amavasya

August 28, 2022, Sunday- Ishti- Krishna Amavasya

September 10, 2022, Saturday- Anvadhan- Shukla Purnima

September 11, 2022, Sunday- Ishti- Shukla Purnima

September 25, 2022, Sunday- Anvadhan- Krishna Amavasya

September 26, 2022, Monday- Ishti- Krishna Amavasya

October 9, 2022, Sunday- Anvadhan- Shukla Purnima

October 10, 2022, Monday- Ishti- Shukla Purnima

October 25, 2022, Tuesday- Anvadhan- Krishna Amavasya

October 26, 2022, Wednesday- Ishti- Krishna Amavasya

November 8, 2022, Tuesday- Anvadhan- Shukla Purnima

November 9, 2022, Wednesday- Ishti- Shukla Purnima

November 23, 2022, Wednesday- Anvadhan- Krishna Amavasya

November 24, 2022, Thursday- Ishti- Krishna Amavasya

December 7, 2022, Wednesday- Anvadhan- Shukla Purnima

December 8, 2022, Thursday- Ishti- Shukla Purnima

December 23, 2022, Friday- Anvadhan- Krishna Amavasya

December 24, 2022, Saturday- Ishti- Krishna Amavasya

Story first published: Thursday, March 10, 2022, 10:00 [IST]