    Anvadhan and Ishti 2022: Meaning, Dates, Rituals, History And Significance

    In the Hindu Calendar, there are two significant events called Ishti and Anvadhan, which is popular among the devotees of Lord Vishnu. This day is important to people of Vaishnava Sampradaya or people who follow Vaishnavism. These are the most auspicious days for people from this community. Let us know more about the dates, history and significance associated with Anvadhan and Ishti.

    Anvadhan and Ishti Rituals: History And Significance

    In Sanskrit, the term Anvadhan means to the custom of adding fuel during Agnihotra (a homam or a havan) so that the sacred fire keeps burning and Ishti is referred to the act of performing a deed to invoke a deity and get blessings. Therefore, on the day of Anvadhan, a day long fast is observed and on the day of Ishti, Yajna is observed.

    On Purnima (full moon night), Ishti customs are celebrated and on Amavasya (new moon night), Anvadhan is observed. These significant rituals happens twice a month and devotees pray to Lord Vishnu and offer Him sacred items to please him. For both Anvadhan and Ishti, the yajnas are done for only one whole day, people who are interested can also come and watch ther rituals and even take part in it. All the customs are done with a pure heart, full devotion and by following all the customs and traditions.

    Lord Vishnu is known as the protector of the Universe and is one important deity of the Holy Trinity which includes Lord Shiva (the destroyer) and Lord Brahma (the creator). This day is also celebrate to commemorate the significant incarnations or avatars of Lord Vishnu.

    Devotees strongly believe that by keeping a fast on these two auspicious occasions, Lord Vishnu will be pleased and he will bless them with a good life, bring fortune, well being, and happiness.

    Anvadhan and Ishti Rituals: Dates

    January 2, 2022, Sunday- Anvadhan - Krishna Amavasya
    January 3, 2022, Monday- Ishti- Krishna Amavasya
    January 17, 2022, Monday- Anvadhan- Shukla Purnima
    January 18, 2022, Tuesday- Ishti- Shukla Purnima
    January 31, 2022, Monday- Anvadhan- Krishna Amavasya
    February 1, 2022, Tuesday- Ishti- Krishna Amavasya
    February 16, 2022, Wednesday- Anvadhan- Shukla Purnima
    February 17, 2022, Thursday- Ishti- Shukla Purnima
    March 2, 2022, Wednesday- Anvadhan- Krishna Amavasya
    March 3, 2022, Thursday- Ishti- Krishna Amavasya
    March 18, 2022, Friday- Anvadhan- Shukla Purnima
    March 19, 2022, Saturday- Ishti- Shukla Purnima
    April 1, 2022, Friday- Anvadhan- Krishna Amavasya
    April 2, 2022, Saturday- Ishti- Krishna Amavasya
    April 16, 2022, Saturday- Anvadhan- Shukla Purnima
    April 17, 2022, Sunday- Ishti- Shukla Purnima
    April 30, 2022, Saturday- Anvadhan- Krishna Amavasya
    May 1, 2022, Sunday- Ishti- Krishna- Amavasya
    May 15, 2022, Sunday- Anvadhan- Shukla Purnima
    May 16, 2022, Monday- Ishti- Shukla Purnima
    May 30, 2022, Monday- Anvadhan- Krishna Amavasya
    May 31, 2022, Tuesday- Ishti- Krishna Amavasya
    June 14, 2022, Tuesday- Anvadhan- Shukla Purnima
    June 15, 2022, Wednesday- Ishti- Shukla Purnima
    June 28, 2022, Tuesday- Anvadhan- Krishna Amavasya
    June 29, 2022, Wednesday- Ishti- Krishna Amavasya
    July 13, 2022, Wednesday- Anvadhan- Shukla Purnima
    July 14, 2022, Thursday- Ishti- Shukla Purnima
    July 28, 2022, Thursday- Anvadhan- Krishna Amavasya
    July 29, 2022, Friday- Ishti- Krishna Amavasya
    August 11, 2022, Thursday- Anvadhan- Shukla Purnima
    August 12, 2022, Friday- Ishti- Shukla Purnima
    August 27, 2022, Saturday- Anvadhan- Krishna Amavasya
    August 28, 2022, Sunday- Ishti- Krishna Amavasya
    September 10, 2022, Saturday- Anvadhan- Shukla Purnima
    September 11, 2022, Sunday- Ishti- Shukla Purnima
    September 25, 2022, Sunday- Anvadhan- Krishna Amavasya
    September 26, 2022, Monday- Ishti- Krishna Amavasya
    October 9, 2022, Sunday- Anvadhan- Shukla Purnima
    October 10, 2022, Monday- Ishti- Shukla Purnima
    October 25, 2022, Tuesday- Anvadhan- Krishna Amavasya
    October 26, 2022, Wednesday- Ishti- Krishna Amavasya
    November 8, 2022, Tuesday- Anvadhan- Shukla Purnima
    November 9, 2022, Wednesday- Ishti- Shukla Purnima
    November 23, 2022, Wednesday- Anvadhan- Krishna Amavasya
    November 24, 2022, Thursday- Ishti- Krishna Amavasya
    December 7, 2022, Wednesday- Anvadhan- Shukla Purnima
    December 8, 2022, Thursday- Ishti- Shukla Purnima
    December 23, 2022, Friday- Anvadhan- Krishna Amavasya
    December 24, 2022, Saturday- Ishti- Krishna Amavasya

    Story first published: Thursday, March 10, 2022, 10:00 [IST]
