Anvadhan and Ishti 2022: Meaning, Dates, Rituals, History And Significance
In the Hindu Calendar, there are two significant events called Ishti and Anvadhan, which is popular among the devotees of Lord Vishnu. This day is important to people of Vaishnava Sampradaya or people who follow Vaishnavism. These are the most auspicious days for people from this community. Let us know more about the dates, history and significance associated with Anvadhan and Ishti.
Anvadhan and Ishti Rituals: History And Significance
In Sanskrit, the term Anvadhan means to the custom of adding fuel during Agnihotra (a homam or a havan) so that the sacred fire keeps burning and Ishti is referred to the act of performing a deed to invoke a deity and get blessings. Therefore, on the day of Anvadhan, a day long fast is observed and on the day of Ishti, Yajna is observed.
On Purnima (full moon night), Ishti customs are celebrated and on Amavasya (new moon night), Anvadhan is observed. These significant rituals happens twice a month and devotees pray to Lord Vishnu and offer Him sacred items to please him. For both Anvadhan and Ishti, the yajnas are done for only one whole day, people who are interested can also come and watch ther rituals and even take part in it. All the customs are done with a pure heart, full devotion and by following all the customs and traditions.
Lord Vishnu is known as the protector of the Universe and is one important deity of the Holy Trinity which includes Lord Shiva (the destroyer) and Lord Brahma (the creator). This day is also celebrate to commemorate the significant incarnations or avatars of Lord Vishnu.
Devotees strongly believe that by keeping a fast on these two auspicious occasions, Lord Vishnu will be pleased and he will bless them with a good life, bring fortune, well being, and happiness.
Anvadhan and Ishti Rituals: Dates
January 2, 2022, Sunday- Anvadhan - Krishna Amavasya
January 3, 2022, Monday- Ishti- Krishna Amavasya
January 17, 2022, Monday- Anvadhan- Shukla Purnima
January 18, 2022, Tuesday- Ishti- Shukla Purnima
January 31, 2022, Monday- Anvadhan- Krishna Amavasya
February 1, 2022, Tuesday- Ishti- Krishna Amavasya
February 16, 2022, Wednesday- Anvadhan- Shukla Purnima
February 17, 2022, Thursday- Ishti- Shukla Purnima
March 2, 2022, Wednesday- Anvadhan- Krishna Amavasya
March 3, 2022, Thursday- Ishti- Krishna Amavasya
March 18, 2022, Friday- Anvadhan- Shukla Purnima
March 19, 2022, Saturday- Ishti- Shukla Purnima
April 1, 2022, Friday- Anvadhan- Krishna Amavasya
April 2, 2022, Saturday- Ishti- Krishna Amavasya
April 16, 2022, Saturday- Anvadhan- Shukla Purnima
April 17, 2022, Sunday- Ishti- Shukla Purnima
April 30, 2022, Saturday- Anvadhan- Krishna Amavasya
May 1, 2022, Sunday- Ishti- Krishna- Amavasya
May 15, 2022, Sunday- Anvadhan- Shukla Purnima
May 16, 2022, Monday- Ishti- Shukla Purnima
May 30, 2022, Monday- Anvadhan- Krishna Amavasya
May 31, 2022, Tuesday- Ishti- Krishna Amavasya
June 14, 2022, Tuesday- Anvadhan- Shukla Purnima
June 15, 2022, Wednesday- Ishti- Shukla Purnima
June 28, 2022, Tuesday- Anvadhan- Krishna Amavasya
June 29, 2022, Wednesday- Ishti- Krishna Amavasya
July 13, 2022, Wednesday- Anvadhan- Shukla Purnima
July 14, 2022, Thursday- Ishti- Shukla Purnima
July 28, 2022, Thursday- Anvadhan- Krishna Amavasya
July 29, 2022, Friday- Ishti- Krishna Amavasya
August 11, 2022, Thursday- Anvadhan- Shukla Purnima
August 12, 2022, Friday- Ishti- Shukla Purnima
August 27, 2022, Saturday- Anvadhan- Krishna Amavasya
August 28, 2022, Sunday- Ishti- Krishna Amavasya
September 10, 2022, Saturday- Anvadhan- Shukla Purnima
September 11, 2022, Sunday- Ishti- Shukla Purnima
September 25, 2022, Sunday- Anvadhan- Krishna Amavasya
September 26, 2022, Monday- Ishti- Krishna Amavasya
October 9, 2022, Sunday- Anvadhan- Shukla Purnima
October 10, 2022, Monday- Ishti- Shukla Purnima
October 25, 2022, Tuesday- Anvadhan- Krishna Amavasya
October 26, 2022, Wednesday- Ishti- Krishna Amavasya
November 8, 2022, Tuesday- Anvadhan- Shukla Purnima
November 9, 2022, Wednesday- Ishti- Shukla Purnima
November 23, 2022, Wednesday- Anvadhan- Krishna Amavasya
November 24, 2022, Thursday- Ishti- Krishna Amavasya
December 7, 2022, Wednesday- Anvadhan- Shukla Purnima
December 8, 2022, Thursday- Ishti- Shukla Purnima
December 23, 2022, Friday- Anvadhan- Krishna Amavasya
December 24, 2022, Saturday- Ishti- Krishna Amavasya
