Angarki Sankashti Chaturthi 2021: Muhurta, Rituals And Significance Of This Day

Every month there are two Chaturthi tithis. One falls in the Shukla Paksha, the waxing phase of the moon, while the other falls in Krishna Paksha, the waning phase of the moon. The Chaturthi tithi falling in the Shukla Paksha is known as Vinayaka Chaturthi while the one in Krishna Paksha is known as Sanashti Chaturthi. Today i.e., on 2 March 2021, Hindus will be observing the Sankashti Chaturthi as Angarki Sankashti Chaturthi. In order to know what this festival is and why is it observed, scroll down to read more.

Date And Muhurta

The Angarki Sankashti Chaturthi is observed when a Sankashti Chaturthi falls on Tuesday. This year the first Angarki Sankashti Chaturthi will be observed on 2 March 2021. The muhurta will begin at 05:46 am on 2 March 2021 and will stay till 02:59 am on 3 March 2021. Since the day is dedicated to Lord Ganesha and people usually worship Lord Ganesha by offering Arghya to the moon during the night, the Chandraoday (moonrise) will take place at 09:41 pm on 2 March 2021.

Rituals

On this day, devotees of Lord Ganesha should wake up early and clean their house along with the place they will be worshipping Lord Ganesha at.

After this, they should take a bath and wear clean clothes.

If possible, wear red clothes.

Place the idol or a picture of Lord Ganesha on a clean platform

While you are worshipping Lord Ganesha, make sure you are facing either the north or east direction.

Light a Diya in front of Lord Ganesha.

Worship Him by offering Druva, vermillion, Roli, Chandan, sesame seeds, Akshat, ghee, raw milk and panchamrit.

Offer modak, ladoos and other sweets to Lord Ganesha.

Chant Ganesha Mantras while worshipping the deity.

Take a resolution to observe a fast with full austerity and abstinence.

In the evening, read the Vrat Katha after washing your hands, feet, mouth and face.

During the night, offer Arghya, milk or water offering to the moon.

You can either break your fast after offering the Arghya or the next morning.

After you have completed your vrat, donate alms and other things to the poor and needy.

Significance

It is said that worshipping Lord Ganesha on this day can bless one's life with positivity, prosperity and happiness.

Observing a fast on this day removes all the obstacles from one's life.

It is said that seeing the moon on this day can bring blessings in one's life.