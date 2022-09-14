8 Unforgettable Ancient Temples In Chitrakoot Festivals oi-Pundreeka Valli

Chitrakoot is a pilgrimage centre and a nagar panchayat, which is located in the Satna district of Madhya Pradesh. This place has gained momentum because it is connected with the popular Indian epic Ramayana.

It virtually stands resplendent with the colours of life and holds historical significance. It conveys the stories of Lord Rama and Sita through the imprints of time.

If you are curious to know about the events in Lord Rama's life, here is the place that will help you to connect the missing dots. Chitrakoot district is bounded in the North by Kaushambi, in the South by Satna (MP) Rewa (MP). Here are the top eight ancient temples of Chitrakoot that get you mesmerised to the point of no return. If religious places hold a special fascination for you, you can head straightaway to Chitrakoot.

1. Ram Ghat Ram Ghat, which is the most popular tourist site in Uttar Pradesh, is the point where Tulsidas met with Lord Rama, Goddess Sita and Lord Laxman. Ram Ghat is a very important pilgrimage site for the Hindus in Chitrakoot. This is known to be the bathing area of Lord Rama and Goddess Sita scores of years ago. Situated on the bank of Mandakini River. This ghat is the most popular place here, due to its enormous religious and historical significance. Breath taking views of this area attract the photographer's attention instantly. If you are preoccupied with savouring the nature's glory around you, you can take a boat ride for this experience. Reach the Chitrakoot bus stand, in a 2 km distance from the place. There are no charges that are levied on you for visiting here. This place could be visited at any point of time during the day. 2. Gupta Godavari Temple This hugely popular spot in the chitrakoot is actually a chain of caves. Nobody is able to fathom the source or origin of water that is present in the cave. This point alone makes this place so interesting to visit. Also known as a place where Lord Rama and Laxmana used to conduct their court sessions in this cave, it has huge sculptures of the holy trinity carved at the entrance. You can ply via bus to this place. It is at a distance of 18km from the Chitrakoot bus stop. The opening hours are between 7:00 am to 6:00 pm. 3. Bharat Milap Temple Bharat Milap temple is where the four brothers, Lord Rama, Laxmana, Bharata and Shatrughna met after Lord Rama's sojourn to the forest. Located on the hills of the Kamadgiri temple, it is picturesque and warmly welcomes even those with little or no belief in religion and god. It is widely believed that stepping into this place will eradicate the sins committed in several lifetimes. A festival is held annually wherein millions of devotees participate. It is open from 5:00 am to 9:00 pm. 4. Hanuman Dhara Dhara in Hindi means ‘the flowing water' and therefore, Hanuman Dhara is a waterfall located on the hilly area of Chitrakoot. It is known for its chain of temples that dot the entire Hanuman Dhara area. It is believed that it was created by Lord Rama for relaxation purposes for Lord Hanuman, when he arrived at Chitrakoot after setting fire to Lanka. To reach the top of the hill, you need to climb about 350 steps and hence trekking is possible in this area. From the top of the hill, you can exhilarate in the breathtaking views of the entire Chitrakoot expanse. It is open from 5:00 am- 12:00 pm in the morning and 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm in the evening 5. Valmiki Ashram Sage Valmiki was not only known as the author of Ramayana but also for several other interesting aspects of his life. This was his residence located on one of the hills, in which he did Tapasya (penance). This is situated about a few kms away from the town. This was the place where Goddess Sita gave birth to her twins, Lava and Kusha. Goddess Sita had to leave the palace due to the words of a washerman that caused Lord Rama to send Sita on exile. Sita lived in this hermitage till the last day of her life and till remains a much-debated topic. The Ashram is open to the visitors from 9:00 am to 7:00 pm. 6. Janaki Kund Goddess Sita was also known as Janaki, the daughter of Janaka Raja. Janaki Kund is very popular Janaki is the alternate name of Goddess Sita. This Kund in Chitrakoot that is located near the Mandakini River is a very popular place , as it belonged to Goddess Sita. This was Goddess Sita's preferred place to take bath. This place, just two km away from the Ram ghat, is free of charge to visit. The Hindu pilgrims can be seen crowding here for a darshan of the Kund. It is easy to reach this spot from the commuting point of view. The opening hours are between 8:00 am to 6:00 pm.

Your Madhya Pradesh trip will never get completed without visiting these historically admired spots, which bear the imprints of Lord Rama and Goddess Sita's life and experiences even today. Every other spot here bears a strong association with the Hindu Mythology. These places at Chitrakoot may not be widely visited by people but they have an importance of their own that is beyond question for Lord Rama's devotees. It is nevertheless a heaven for the historically inclined people whose curiosities would be piqued the moment they step in here. Chitrakoot is not only a theme for research, but it also weaves its magical influence over the devout populace.

7. Kamadgiri Temple

The name of Kamadgiri is derived from Kamadnathji, another name of Lord Rama There are several temples on the Parikrama path that runs up to 5 km. Kamadgiri is the most important place of Chitrakoot at which people normally gather for parikrama. Which is believed to wash off all sins. On the Vindhya hills, the temple of Kamadnath is situated, right opposite to a huge Hanuman idol near the Hanuman stream, which Lord Rama had created for the benefit of Lord Hanuman. Sitas Kitchen is located above the Hanuman stream. The hill upon which this temple is located was where Lord Rama, Sita and Laxman used to dwell, when they were in exile. It is believed that by visiting this temple, one can get their dreams realized. The opening hours are between 5:00 am to 8:00 pm.

8. Sati Anusuya Temple

Anasuya was a wife of a Rishi who had enough powers to kill anyone who tries to geopardise her husband. It was sati Anasuya who was responsible for deviating the course of the river Mandakini to flow into the chitrakoot area. This place is believed to be an ashram of Sati Ansuya that happens to be the most important feature of Chitrakoot as it is located on the banks of Mandakni. Visit to the temple will be free of charge. It is open for all the 24 hours of the day.

Disclaimer: The information is based on assumptions and information available on the internet and the accuracy or reliability is not guaranteed. Boldsky does not confirm any inputs or information related to the article and our only purpose is to deliver information. Boldsky does not believe in or endorse any superstitions