5 Temples To Visit If Your Marriage Is Getting Delayed

1. Kalyana Sundareswarar Temple at Thirumanajeri This temple in Kumbhakonam is a favourite refuge for bachelors and spinsters with fervent desire to ward off all obstacles to their marriage. Lord Kalyana Sundareswarar married Goddess Gowri (Sati) here in this temple premises. Known to bestow early marriage to all those who worship here in earnest, it attracts thousands of people from all over from different parts of Tamil Nadu and other states. Once you step into this place, no matter how grave your situation and prospects are, you are sure to get married at the earliest. Kalyana sundarar along with Goddess Sati should be worshipped in the evening and here blessings and permission should be procured for getting the Kalyaana archana (a very popular ritual here) done here. For this, you need garlands, turmeric, coconut, saffron, cumin, betel nut, lemon and sugar. The lemon should be juiced the next day, and consumed on empty stomach. Marriage is sure to be solemnized soon after this procedure. The couple must visit this place again with the old garland used for the puja and then get a puja done in their names here. Thirumanancheri temple is known for its powers to remove obstructions in the path of delayed marriage and also reunite separated couples The presence of divinity can be felt more in some temples than in others. The Kalyana Sundareswarar temple in Thirumanancheri is believed to be one of the shrines that is especially blessed with divinity. This has been the experience of thousands of devotees when it comes to being blessed with early and successful marriages. Thirumanancheri is a village located near the Kaveri River in Nagapattinam district of Tamil Nadu.

2. Lakshmi Narasimha Temple in Mahabalipuram Viruvidanaththai in Mahabalipuram is known to grant boons for quick marriage, as, according to the local legend, Lord Vishnu married 360 daughters of a saint. Those facing delays in marriage must seek Lord Nithyakalyanaperumal at his temple which is located at Thiruvidanthai about 45 mins away from Chennai on the East Coast Road to Mahabalipuram. If the removal of hurdles and happy quick marriage is what you want, visit the temple of Nithya Kalyana Perumal. Once the Kalyanothsavam is performed for the gods in this temple, there is no looking back as worshippers would not face further delay in getting wedded to the person of their choice. It is one of the most preferred 108 Divya Deshams for vaishnavaites. One can see Goddess Komalavalli seated on his left lap. Those facing issues with getting married or facing undue delay in marriage can get a special puja done to Lord here. Take a pair of garlands to attend this puja. Get Archana performed by giving your birth details to the priest. Take back the garlands after the puja is completed by the priest to wear them around your neck, go round the temple nine times (nine pradakshinas) and then remove the garland from the neck. After reaching home, keep these garlands in your puja mandir safely. Post the marriage celebrations, visit the temple with the garlands. Purchase two garlands and repeat the puja procedure again and return the old garlands to God at the Sthala vriksham tree on the premises of the temple.

3. Uppiliappan Temple At Tenn Tirupati At Thiruvinnanagar, situated approximately 6 km away from Kumbakonam, Lord Vishnu Married Kokilaambai and bestowed boons to this kshetra. As per the widespread belief, a visit to the temple quickens the wedding process and brings good opportunities near your doorstep. A Vedic ritual is performed here, and blessings given to the devotees to confer quick marriage and good compatibility. Wealth and prosperity is also granted alongside. The presiding deity Lord.Vishnu, is named as Uppliappan or Oppiliappan and his consort Goddess Lakshmi as "Bhoomi Devi". The Lord here has Tulsi in his heart region. His temple is the 13th amongst the 108 divya deshams of the Sri vaishnavaite cult of south India. Also known as " Thenn Thirupathi ( South Thirupathi) this temple, houses Lord Vishnu who is believed to be the elder brother of Balaji of Tirupati and accepts all prayers and vows on his behalf. Famous Alwars have sung Mangalasasanam songs extolling the powers of this God. During thiruvonam, devotees offer sandal and Kumkum to absolve themselves from the sins of Brahma hatya dosham (the dosha of killing a brahmin). Offering puja items like bell, aarathi ladle, would relieve one from all sins. Performing pujas would ensure mutural concord and marital bliss between the couples.

4. Mangalambigai Samedha Mangalyeswarar Temple Edaiyathumangalam village in the Lalgudi Block in Tiruchirappalli District of Tamil Nadu is home to this temple, where marriages are blessed by the Mangalya Maharishi. Weddings of Bairava, Vashister and Agasthiyar were conducted due to the blessings of this God. Mangalambigai Sametha Mangalyeswarar Koil is the temple which people born under the Uthara star visit regularly. As per the legend, Mangalya Maharshi himself was born under the star Uthara. He conducted the marriages of a few rishis and sages. The colossal power that he has acquired from penance lies in his palms. Being the Guru of the angels, he blesses marriages with success and prosperity. It is believed that at every good muhurat of marriage, these angels visit earth from above, and pray to Mangalyeshwarar to energize the hands of Mangalya maharshi with more power to bless the seekers with a long and happy married life. It is on the day of the Uthara star that they bless the worshippers with the most powerful boons. Kalyanotsavam or the celestial wedding between Gods in this temple is held during Uthara star in the Tamil Month of Panguni. Panguni Utharam is the most important part of the calendar of festivals in most temples. Any obstacles related to marriage, disappear on their own by getting a puja done on the premises to the gods.