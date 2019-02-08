Vinayaka Chaturthi Vrat: Benefits And Vrat Vidhi Festivals oi-Renu

Vinayaka Chaturthi Vrat falls on the fourth day of the fortnight. There are two Chaturthis in every month as per Hindu calendar. While the one falling during Krishna Paksha is known as Sankashti Chaturthi, the other falling during Shukla Paksha is known as Vinayaka Chaturthi. Vinayaka Chaturthi is observed as a fasting day.

There are twelve VInayaka Chaturthis in a year. One of these Chaturthis is observed as a very popular festival. All the other Chaturthis are observed as fasting days. Given below, are the further details required for the Vinayaka Chaturthi fast. Take a look.

February Vinayaka Chaturthi Vrat Date, Time Vinayaka Chaturthi Vrat in February would fall on 8 February. While it would be Bhadrapad Nakshatra on this Chaturthi Tithi, the auspicious Puja timings would be from 11.30 am to 1.41 pm.

Vinayaka Chaturthi Vrat Vidhi The devotees should get up early and take bath during the Brahma Muhurat. Wearing red-coloured clothes is believed to be auspicious. Getting up early helps win the heart of not just Lord Ganesha but all the Gods. Moreover, it is said that the concentration capacity of the mind is pretty much higher in the early hours of the morning. Hence, the devotee is able to concentrate better. Installing The Idol Of Lord Ganesha Install an idol of Lord Ganesha at the place of worship. The idol can be made of any metal (gold, silver, copper, zinc, etc. or even clay). Take a vow of fasting and then offer the Puja before the idol of Lord Ganesha and perform the Arti. Offer some vermilion to Lord Ganesha. Chant the Mantra - Om Gam Ganpataye Namah. Bhoga On Vinayaka Chaturthi Vrat Also offer twenty-one strands of Durva grass while offering these to Lord Ganesha. Offer 21 laddus to Lord Ganesha. Of these, 5 laddus should be donated to a priest, five left before Lord Ganesha and the rest should be distributed among the devotees as prasad. Stotras To Chant On Vinayaka Chaturthi Chant Ganesha Stotra, Atharvashirsha, and Sankatnashak Stotra. Invite a priest for food, and offer something as Dakshina (usually money is given). You can eat food in the evening or observe a fast the entire day. In the evening you can chant the Ganesha Chaturthi Katha, Ganesha Stuti, Sri Ganesh Sahasranamavali, Ganesha Chalisa, Ganesha Namavali, chant the mantra - Om Ganeshaya Namah.

Benefits Of Vinayaka Chaturthi Vrat It is said that while Ganesha always blesses his devotees with luck and wisdom, he blesses them with prosperity as well, on this day. It is also said that girls observing this fast get good luck in marriage. Hence, there is a tradition to observe a fast on this day.