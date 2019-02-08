ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

SPIRITUALITY

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Vinayaka Chaturthi Vrat: Benefits And Vrat Vidhi

    By

    Vinayaka Chaturthi Vrat falls on the fourth day of the fortnight. There are two Chaturthis in every month as per Hindu calendar. While the one falling during Krishna Paksha is known as Sankashti Chaturthi, the other falling during Shukla Paksha is known as Vinayaka Chaturthi. Vinayaka Chaturthi is observed as a fasting day.

    Vinayaka Chaturthi Vrat

    There are twelve VInayaka Chaturthis in a year. One of these Chaturthis is observed as a very popular festival. All the other Chaturthis are observed as fasting days. Given below, are the further details required for the Vinayaka Chaturthi fast. Take a look.

    Array

    February Vinayaka Chaturthi Vrat Date, Time

    Vinayaka Chaturthi Vrat in February would fall on 8 February. While it would be Bhadrapad Nakshatra on this Chaturthi Tithi, the auspicious Puja timings would be from 11.30 am to 1.41 pm.

    Most Read: Ganesha Chaturthi Vrat Dates 2019

    Array

    Vinayaka Chaturthi Vrat Vidhi

    The devotees should get up early and take bath during the Brahma Muhurat. Wearing red-coloured clothes is believed to be auspicious. Getting up early helps win the heart of not just Lord Ganesha but all the Gods. Moreover, it is said that the concentration capacity of the mind is pretty much higher in the early hours of the morning. Hence, the devotee is able to concentrate better.

    Array

    Installing The Idol Of Lord Ganesha

    Install an idol of Lord Ganesha at the place of worship. The idol can be made of any metal (gold, silver, copper, zinc, etc. or even clay). Take a vow of fasting and then offer the Puja before the idol of Lord Ganesha and perform the Arti. Offer some vermilion to Lord Ganesha. Chant the Mantra - Om Gam Ganpataye Namah.

    Array

    Bhoga On Vinayaka Chaturthi Vrat

    Also offer twenty-one strands of Durva grass while offering these to Lord Ganesha. Offer 21 laddus to Lord Ganesha. Of these, 5 laddus should be donated to a priest, five left before Lord Ganesha and the rest should be distributed among the devotees as prasad.

    Array

    Stotras To Chant On Vinayaka Chaturthi

    Chant Ganesha Stotra, Atharvashirsha, and Sankatnashak Stotra. Invite a priest for food, and offer something as Dakshina (usually money is given). You can eat food in the evening or observe a fast the entire day. In the evening you can chant the Ganesha Chaturthi Katha, Ganesha Stuti, Sri Ganesh Sahasranamavali, Ganesha Chalisa, Ganesha Namavali, chant the mantra - Om Ganeshaya Namah.

    Most Read: Hindu Auspicious Days In February

    Array

    Benefits Of Vinayaka Chaturthi Vrat

    It is said that while Ganesha always blesses his devotees with luck and wisdom, he blesses them with prosperity as well, on this day. It is also said that girls observing this fast get good luck in marriage. Hence, there is a tradition to observe a fast on this day.

    Story first published: Friday, February 8, 2019, 10:15 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 8, 2019
     

    Get breaking news alerts from Boldsky

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue