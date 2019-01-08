5 Reasons Why Makar Sankranti Is Celebrated

Makar Sankranti is, of course, the most awaited Hindu festival during winters. It marks the time when people gather together to have fun dancing, singing and eating peanuts and seasonal sweets together. People take a holy bath on this day and make donations. Thus, along with the fun-filled activities, such rituals are also performed on this day.

There is also a Shubh Muhurta during which the donations should ideally be made. The festival which generally occurs on 14 January will be observed on 15 January this year. The Shubh Muhurta for making donations would begin from 1.24 pm on 14 January and will continue the entire day on 15 January 2019. It is said that there are 5 reasons why this festival is celebrated. Take a look.