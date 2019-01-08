ENGLISH

5 Reasons Why Makar Sankranti Is Celebrated

Makar Sankranti is, of course, the most awaited Hindu festival during winters. It marks the time when people gather together to have fun dancing, singing and eating peanuts and seasonal sweets together. People take a holy bath on this day and make donations. Thus, along with the fun-filled activities, such rituals are also performed on this day.

Makar Sankranti

There is also a Shubh Muhurta during which the donations should ideally be made. The festival which generally occurs on 14 January will be observed on 15 January this year. The Shubh Muhurta for making donations would begin from 1.24 pm on 14 January and will continue the entire day on 15 January 2019. It is said that there are 5 reasons why this festival is celebrated. Take a look.

One Of The Most Important Hindu Festivals

Makar Sankranti is one of the most popular Hindu festivals that are celebrated in the entire country. Prime festivals are celebrated in different seasons of the year, such as Holi, Diwali, Ugadi, Durga Puja, etc. This festival falls during winters. With different sweets and seasonal dishes, this festival brings with it an opportunity for people and communities to come closer.

Sun Enters The Sign Of Saturn

Sun is the father of Saturn and according to Hindu mythology, both Sun and Saturn do not get along well. Sun enters Capricorn on the day of Makar Sankranti. Capricorn is ruled by Saturn or Shani Dev. Thus, it is a special day when it is believed that a father comes to visit his son. Thus, people also pray to both Surya Dev and Shani Dev on this day. Both are very powerful deities.

A Holy Bath For Long Life Of Husband

The day is also important from another perspective. It is said that most women take a holy dip in a sacred river. This sacred bath is taken in order to get a long life for one's husband. Such a bath also cleanses one's sins of the p

Uttarayan Period Of The Sun

Since it is said that Sun starts its journey northwards from this day, the period is known as Uttarayan period. The days get longer and nights shorter from this day onwards. According to one story from the Mahabharata, Bhishmapitamah had the boon of Iccha Mrityu as per which he would die only when he wanted to. So, even when he was injured terribly during the battle, he actually waited until the Dakshinayan period changed into Uttarayan. Thus, dying in this period of the Sun is believed to be good.

End Of Harvest Season For Farmers

Along with a new year according to the Gregorian calendar, this festival also marks the end of the harvest season and another new year for the farmers also begins. Hence, the joy of the festival multiplies as the farmers enjoy the financial gains and a break from the work.

    Read more about: makar sankranti
    Story first published: Tuesday, January 8, 2019, 17:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 8, 2019
     

