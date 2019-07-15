ENGLISH

    Guru Purnima 2019: Date, Time And Significance

    By

    Guru Purnima, also known as Vyasa Purnima, marks the birth anniversary of Ved Vyasa, the author and a character in the epic Mahabharata. It is also believed that Gautam Buddha gave his first sermon at Sarnath in Uttar Pradesh on this day. It is generally celebrated on full moon day or Purnima of the Shukla Paksha or the waxing moon in the Ashadha month of the Hindu calendar. This day is dedicated to Gurus or teachers. Students generally offer puja and gift their teachers or Gurus as a mark of respect and appreciation.

    This year, the Guru Purnima Tithi will start at 01:48 am on Tuesday, 16 July, and will end at 03:07 am on 17 July. Coincidentally, 17 July will also witness the partial lunar eclipse, that will be visible in India as well.

    guru purnima

    Significance Of Guru Purnima

    Gurus have most often be referred to as the spiritual guides who show the path of knowledge and awareness. They had a great significance in the disciples' (shishyas) lives. Hindu ascetics and monks (sanyasis), students of Indian classical music and classical dance follow the holy tradition of offering puja to their Gurus and seeking their blessings. Students also offer gifts to their teachers as a token of appreciation. The day is commemorated by remembering the great teachers and scholars from history.

    The festival is also observed by the Buddhists in honour of Lord Buddha. Though the followers of Hindu religion celebrate Guru Purnima as the birth anniversary of Guru Ved Vyasa, who is given the highest rank among all the Gurus in Hindu religion. Apart from writing the Hindu epic Mahabharata, he is considered to be the pioneer of the four Vedas, 18 Puranas.

    Gurus have played a significant role in the Hindu tradition and have been regarded as the apostles of God and the second parents to their disciples. Remember to express your gratitude to your favourite teacher, parents, spiritual guides or role models who have inspired you to become a better human being.

