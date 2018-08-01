Just In
- 4 hrs ago Instagram Beauty Trends This Week: Kim, Kylie, Kareena & Anushka
- 6 hrs ago Friendship Day 2019: Let These Celebs Inspire You To Create A Twinning Moment With Your BFF
- 7 hrs ago Friendship Day 2019: Leonardo, Kate And Other Celebs Who Are Giving Us Major Friendship Goals
- 9 hrs ago International Alopecia Day 2019: Everything You Need To Know About Alopecia (Hair Loss)
Don't Miss
- News UN chief's report on children caught in violence 'selective': India
- Movies Sunil Grover Recalls How His Mother Tried To Make His Birthday Special!
- Technology BSNL Rs. 151 Prepaid Plan Revised To Offer 36GB Data – Validity And Benefits
- Automobiles Honda Recalls 50,034 Two-Wheelers — Brake Issues In Honda Grazia, Activa 125, Aviator & CB Shine
- Finance Grab These Stocks In A Fallen Market
- Sports Rumour Has It: Real Madrid agree terms with Van de Beek, enter Fernandes race
- Travel Top 5 Beautiful Lakes In India You Should Not Miss
- Education OTET Admit Card 2019 Released: Steps To Download Admit Card
Nag Panchami 2019: Remedies On Naag Panchami To Remove Kalsarpa Dosha
Nag Panchami is observed on the Shukla Paksha Panchami in the Shravan month according to the Hindi calendar. This year, the day is falling on August 5 (Monday). The muhurta (timing) for the puja will be between 6:20 AM to 8:54 AM. The day is one of the most popular festivals in the month of Shravana. Falling on the fifth day of the fortnight, this day is dedicated to the worship of snakes.
Naag Panchami is also of great significance for performing Kaslsarpa Puja. Kalsarpa is an inauspicious occurrence in the birth chart of a person. It is said to be caused by one of the twelve types of snakes explained in our scriptures. This inauspicious occurrence creates many problems in both personal as well as professional in life.
Kalsarpa Puja is performed by a priest and is mostly organized in a temple. However, if a priest cannot be arranged for, then you can also do small remedies to pacify the effects of this occurrence.
The mantras mentioned below can be chanted 108 times to reduce the negative effects of Kalsarpa Yoga. After chanting the mantra, you should offer milk to Shiva Linga.
Om Ram Rahuve Namah
Or
Om Karukulye Hum Pat Swaha
You should also immerse black sesame seeds, black urad, and blackberries in water. This is also believed to relieve one from the negative effects of Kalsarpa Yoga. Donating these items can also serve the purpose.
Other Things You Can Do On A Naag Panchami
- Chant the mantra Om Ram Rahuve Namah as well as Om Kem Ketuve Namah 108 times and offer milk on a Shiva Linga.
- Chant Mahamrityunjaya Mantra as well as Om Namah Shivaaye. Wear a ring on the middle finger, with a snake design on it.
- Rings, locket or other items designed for Kalsarpa Yoga can be worn on this day. But make sure you do this under the guidance of an astrologer who has seen your birth chart.
- Take a Mercury Shivalinga weighing 500 g and perform Rudrabhishek.
- Keep a peacock feather in your home.
- Om Namoh Vasudevaye Namah, this Mantra should also be chanted.
- Chant the Nav Naag Stotra and keep a Rahu Yantra near. You can buy a Rahu Yantra from the market.
- Take 108 rounds of Vat Vriksh (Banyan Tree).
Other Days In Shravana To Perform Puja For Kalsarpa Yoga
- Both the Panchami tithis (fifth days of the fortnight), August 2 as well as August 15.
- August 6 is Navmi tithi and the puja can be performed on this day.
- August 9 is a trayodashi tithi and the puja can be performed on this day as well. It is also the day when those on Kanwar pilgrimage will offer Jalabhishekam to Lord Shiva. It would also be Pradosh Vrat on this day.
- The Amavasya tithi on August 10, the fifteenth day of the waning phase of the moon is also auspicious for this puja.
- August 11 can also be considered for this puja.
- August 15 will be the Panchami tithi falling during the Shukla Paksh.
- August 19 Navmi tithi of the Shukla Paksh.
- August 20 Dashmi Tithi can also be considered for this puja.
- August 24 Trayodashi of the Shukla Paksh of month.
Amazing Benefits Of Worshipping Lord Shiva In Shravana Month
Not to be forgotten the puja should be performed under the guidance of a priest. Five or three days prior to it, the anushthan also has to be performed.