    Kartik Purnima 2019: Follow These Measures For A Blessed Happy Life

    Kartik Purnima is a significant day in many religions. For Hindus, while the day is important because of the spiritual reasons and beliefs associated with it, the significance increases because it is the last such festival of the year, when a holy bath can be performed by them.

    Hindus firmly believe in washing away the sins ever committed by mistake, through a holy bath in a sacred river. It is said that all the paap karmas or the sins committed throughout the year can be washed away on this festival. Occurring this year on 12 November 2019, let us know a little more about Kartik Purnima 2019.

    Moon Will Enter Taurus

    Moon will enter the Taurus sign on this day and the rays of both the Sun and the Moon will fall straight on the water of the river Ganga, thus deeming it purer spiritually. Hence, it is said that nectar rains from the sky on this day. It is this nectar, the benefits of which will be accrued by those who perform Ganga snaan this year.

    Welcome Goddess Lakshmi

    The day is also considered auspicious for a Puja for gaining wealth. Hence, we should offer prayers to Goddess Lakshmi as well. The house must be properly cleaned; the main entrance of the house should be decorated. Also, draw a Swastika at the entrance. Thus, you can welcome Goddess Lakshmi and get her blessings.

    Significance Of Sighting Moon On Purnima

    There is a belief that we should not forget to get a sight of the Purnima Moon. Its mere sight is believed to shower divine positive effects on you. Prepare Kheer and offer it to the Moon outside along with Mishri Prasad.

    Deepdaan

    The day is considered more auspicious because of the significance of donations on this day. After taking bath in the Ganga, one should perform Deepdaan at the banks of the river. This adds to the good luck coming in your life.

    Puja Of Lord Vishnu And Goddess Lakshmi

    Lord Vishnu is also worshipped along with Goddess Lakshmi. A Purnima is always considered for Satyanarayan Puja. Lord Satyanarayan is just another form of Lord Vishnu. A Path known as Satyanarayan Path is narrated during Satyanarayan Puja on Kartik Purnima. Besides this, one should worship Tulsi as well.

